ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 16

ciara
1d ago

It appears Bilal has no interest in having another child he figures if they wait 2 years it’s harder for shaheeda to become pregnant!! Bilal is very savvy and the relationship is all about him not her!!!!

Reply(3)
5
Happy cat
2d ago

He is soooo insufferable! Seriously I can't understand why she married him.

Reply
6
AZ1997
1d ago

She was a fool to marry him. She most likely was looking for that green card as why she married him.

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
In Touch Weekly

Always in Charge! Find Out ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kim Menzies’ Job and What She Does For a Living

90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies made her debut to the long-running TLC series alongside now-boyfriend and rapper, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar — however, the San Diego native’s employment history proves she’s the one used to being in charge. So, what did Kim do for a living before finding reality TV fame? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kim’s job, her relationship with Usman and more!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was growing up, my mother had several friends who were like family. I thought of them as aunts, and I even called some of them auntie. One of my mother's closest friends was a woman who had been married to the same man for twenty years.
Mary Duncan

Man cannot afford to pay child support so he asks ex-wife for full custody of children

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my friend Britney first got divorced from her husband Jake it seemed like things would be okay for a little while. At the time Jake had a good job as a car mechanic and was paying his child support on time, which Britney really needed to get by as a newly single mom.
Briana B.

Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy