47-year-old man killed in Tiny Town Road wreck, 3 others seriously injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 47-year-old Clarksville man, Sean Braxton, was killed in the head-on collision on Tiny Town Road Wednesday afternoon. Three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. At about 3:30 p.m., Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town in a 2016 Nissan Altima when...
One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision
One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
Pedestrian flown to Nashville hospital after being struck by truck in Clarksville
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. Clarksville police say 52-year old Lavina Meriwether was attempting to cross near Shoney’s and walked into the path of a pickup operated by 62-year old Arthur Cover of Cookeville.
Woman in stable condition after being hit walking across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 52-year-old woman, Lavinia Meriwether, was in stable condition this morning after being hit by a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of pumpkins Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. At about 3:17 p.m., Meriwether was trying to cross Wilma near Exit 4 in...
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
Clarksville police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, the crash shut down all lanes of Tiny Town Road and there were other injuries, but the extent of those is unknown. More information was not immediately available and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
