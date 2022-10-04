ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

47-year-old man killed in Tiny Town Road wreck, 3 others seriously injured

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 47-year-old Clarksville man, Sean Braxton, was killed in the head-on collision on Tiny Town Road Wednesday afternoon. Three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. At about 3:30 p.m., Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town in a 2016 Nissan Altima when...
One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision

One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
Clarksville police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, the crash shut down all lanes of Tiny Town Road and there were other injuries, but the extent of those is unknown. More information was not immediately available and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
