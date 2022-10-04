Driver fatigue may have been a factor in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on Lewisburg Road in Logan County that sent the driver to the hospital. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 22-year old Dylan Goodwin of Lewisburg had been northbound in the 12000 block of Lewisburg Road about 9:30 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road into the ditch. His car then struck a mailbox and culvert, partially ejecting Goodwin through the windshield.

