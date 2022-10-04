ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO3TJ_0iM4RPs000

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league.

U.S. Soccer brought in former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP a year ago to conduct an independent investigation after a report in The Athletic outlined allegations of abuse in the NWSL, prompting a reckoning across the league.

The results of the Yates report, released on Monday, said abuse and sexual misconduct spanned multiple teams and coaches, and that the NWSL and U.S. Soccer failed to put in "basic measures" to safeguard players or "respond appropriately when confronted with player reports and evidence of abuse."

U.S. Soccer said it would move swiftly to implement reforms. The NWSL said it would immediately review the findings of the inquiry.

"Every owner and executive and U.S. Soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated in these investigations should be gone," said Sauerbrunn, speaking to reporters from London, where the U.S. are due to play European champions England in a friendly on Friday.

"At the bare minimum, the recommendations that are in the Sally Yates report should be immediately implemented by U.S. Soccer and by the league."

Friday's match was expected to be a joyous occasion for the four-time world champions, as they face rivals England in front of a sold-out crowd inside the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Instead, the U.S. players are putting on the jersey for a federation that failed to provide basic protection from abuse for players in the top-flight American professional league for years, according to the Yates report.

"The players are not doing well. We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry. We are angry that it took a third party investigation," said Sauerbrunn.

After Wembley, the U.S. travel to Pamplona to play Spain, a team embroiled in controversy of their own after the Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement last month that it received 15 emails from players saying their relationship with their coach was affecting their emotional state. read more

'DARKEST DAY'

Moments before Sauerbrunn met the media, Merritt Paulson, the owner and CEO of her team, the Portland Thorns, said he would remove himself from "Thorns-related decision making" until a joint investigation between the NWSL and National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) is released.

The Yates report said the Thorns organisation interfered with access to witnesses and "raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents."

The report also said the club failed to make public accusations of abuse against a coach after terminating his contract in 2015 and that U.S. Soccer and the NWSL did not stop him from coaching elsewhere despite being aware of the claims.

"Yesterday’s Yates report unveiling was the darkest day I have experienced," Paulson said in a statement. "I would imagine that it was even harder and darker for those whose stories were shared publicly."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. Paulson, who is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Yates
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#King Spalding Llp#European
CNN

Report reveals alarming allegations of widespread abuse in women's soccer

An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer in the United States. The report was based on more than 200 interviews and alleges the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Mallory Pugh makes sudden USWNT roster decision as 2023 World Cup prep begins

In a stunning move, the United States Women’s National Team announced Wednesday that star forward Mallory Pugh will not be on the roster for the USWNT friendlies that are set to start on Oct. 7. The team cited a family commitment for the reason Pugh will not be with her teammates when it takes on England in two days. They will not replace her on the roster at this time, according to the statement.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

How Megan Rapinoe, USWNT will cope with 'special' England game amid 'horrifying' report on abuse

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
SOCCER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report

The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns' move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler...
SOCCER
US News and World Report

Soccer-Thorns, Timbers Fire Two Executives Amid Abuse Report Fallout

(Reuters) - Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day

In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
PORTLAND, OR
Reuters

Reuters

618K+
Followers
358K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy