Internet

Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter – again

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

So, Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter, after all. Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies. And how much attention does a Facebook post about a missing child get? It depends on the kid’s race.

👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Tuesday – here's the news!

But first, rude airplane behaviors: Do you do anything on this list ? 😬 I'm certainly guilty of one.

Elon Musk's Twitter deal finally gets the blue check

The deal is on again. After months of legal battles, Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 a share, the company said Tuesday. The billionaire and Tesla CEO made an offer to buy Twitter earlier this year, but then tried to back out by alleging that Twitter misrepresented how it measures "spam bot" accounts that are useless to advertisers. A trial seeking to force Musk to buy Twitter was set to start on Oct. 17. Twitter shares surged 22% Tuesday on the news after trading was briefly halted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Zb4u_0iM4RLaK00
Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $44 billion Scott Olson, Getty Images

No. 62: Aaron Judge breaks Roger Maris' AL and Yankees home run record

There was a gasp, a moment of silence, and an explosion of exhilaration Monday evening, reverberating deep in the heart of Texas and heard ‘round the baseball world. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered over the left-field wall off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco, and at 7:08 p.m. CT, become the American League Home Run King with his 62nd home run of the season, surpassing former Yankee Roger Maris’ record set 61 years ago in 1961. Judge validated his legacy, producing one of the greatest seasons in baseball history, joining the Mount Rushmore of greatest single-season home run hitters: Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and now Judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qxLV_0iM4RLaK00
Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run to break the American League record in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports


Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, who rose from a hardscrabble upbringing to become the most culturally significant female singer-songwriter in country music history, has died. She was 90. Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday in her sleep at her "beloved ranch" in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was a mother of four when she launched her career in the early 1960s, and though many of her songs are filled with specifics of her wholly unique life, they had a universal appeal. She wrote about intimate matters – from her difficult, wearying childhood to fights with her husband – yet managed to strike a collective nerve. In her 1970 smash hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Lynn told the story of her upbringing, which helped her reach her widest audience yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkDYA_0iM4RLaK00
Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Grammy-winning country singer Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old. Terry Wyatt

What everyone's talking about

Did officials do enough to warn people before Hurricane Ian?

As the death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian climbed to 71 on Tuesday, many continued to question whether lives could have been saved if officials had moved more quickly to evacuate barrier islands and other areas devastated by the storm. In Lee County – which includes Fort Myers and where Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday – officials waited until 7 a.m. last Tuesday to order people to leave vulnerable coastal areas, while other southwest counties ordered evacuations last Monday. Of the confirmed deaths, 45 were in Lee County. Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who served two terms as Florida governor and dealt with several major hurricanes, said Sunday that state and local officials should review their decisions to see what could have been done differently. But other experts aren't so sure. Keep reading .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwSKT_0iM4RLaK00
Curtis Eggleston carries some of his belongings out of his hurricane-damaged home on Pine Island, Fla., on Monday. Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

How race affects social media efforts to find missing kids

Social media could be an equalizer for finding missing children, highlighting posts about kids from all backgrounds without the filters of traditional media and police gatekeepers. But a USA TODAY analysis suggests Facebook users bestow more likes, shares and views on posts about missing white children – especially girls – than missing Black children. In 375 videos featured on Facebook by The National Center for Missing and  Exploited Children, the average number of views on posts about white girls was more than 63,000; for Black girls, it was 38,300. And, the longer a kid is missing, the less notice they get. Read more .

👉 These parents are desperate for answers: Despite online pleas, their cases aren't getting the viewership that some others receive. You can help. Here are five cases that need your attention .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fCXM_0iM4RLaK00
Tanesha Howard holds a photo of her 15-year-old daughter, Joniah Walker near her home in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Howard last saw her daughter about 2:30 p.m. June 23 near the intersection of East Reservoir Avenue and North Buffum Street. Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Why is Netflix's grisly Jeffrey Dahmer series so popular?

Jeffrey Dahmer's gruesome story continues to captivate viewers – while haunting the families of his real-life victims. "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," the latest project about Dahmer, reenacts the titular serial killer's grisly murdering spree. Unlike previous adaptations, this 10-part series doesn't shy away from showcasing unsettling scenes of homicide, sexual assault and even cannibalism, and its graphic nature has drawn criticism from the victims' families. But like a car crash, many can't look away. It's Netflix's biggest show debut since "Stranger Things" Season 4, with 196.2 million hours of viewership, according to new data. Trauma experts warn we've become so enamored with gossiping about these cases, we've tossed aside all empathy. Has true crime desensitized us to real-life tragedies ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpsya_0iM4RLaK00
From left to right, top to bottom, are 16 people serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer was found guilty of murdering: Curtis Straughter, Steven Mark Hicks, Richard Guerrero, Jeremy Weinberger, Jamie Doxtator, Ricky Beeks, Oliver Lacy, Errol Lindsey, Konerak Sinthasomphone, Ernest Miller, Anthony Hughes, Joseph Bradehoft, Matt Turner, Anthony Sears, David C. Thomas, and Edward W. Smith. File, AP

Real quick

Election deniers are running for office – far more than many realize

More than 300 candidates who have either questioned or rejected the outcome of the 2020 election will be on the ballot in 2022. Experts warn that any who wins these crucial seats will have various tools that could throw the country into chaos in 2024. The USA TODAY Network examined election-denying candidates in seven swing states President Joe Biden won in 2020 – Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Nevada – representing a total of 84 electoral votes. Many were targeted by former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of a multilayered plot to overturn the election. Keep reading .

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk agrees to buy Twitter – again

