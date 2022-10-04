ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen each hire divorce attorneys

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have each hired divorce attorneys, according to multiple reports.

Page Six was first to report the news, citing unnamed sources. CNN and People published reports later Tuesday afternoon, also citing unnamed sources. CNN reported Brady and Bündchen each have hired divorce attorneys and are "exploring their options." The two have been living apart in recent weeks, according to CNN.

Brady's agent Don Yee and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for whom Brady plays, both had no comment when asked about the report by a USA TODAY reporter. Bündchen's representatives did not immediately respond to messages from USA TODAY.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, married in 2009 and share two children. Brady also has a son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan.

As rumors about his relationship swirled in August, Brady missed 11 days of training camp to deal with personal matters.

SEPTEMBER DISAPPOINTMENTS: Tom Brady, AFC West among NFL's disappointments

"I'm 45 years old, man," Brady said when asked about his absence. "There's a lot of (expletive) going on. You just got to figure out life the best you can."

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady walks and Gisele Bundchen on the field after the Super Bowl 55. Steve Luciano, AP

Bündchen told Elle last month she had "concerns" about his career continuing.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.

“I’ve done my part, which is 'be there for him.' I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion briefly retired after last season but decided to return for a 23rd NFL season. In recent years, Brady has spoken about the challenges of balancing a professional football career and trying to spend time with family.

In April 2020, Brady talked about his marriage on "The Howard Stern Show." The three-time MVP said Bündchen wanted him to pull his weight for the family.

"She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house," Brady said, "and all of a sudden the season would end and I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my business activities and football training.'

"I had to, like, check myself. Because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams, too.' ... She wasn't satisfied with our marriage."

