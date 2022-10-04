Read full article on original website
Winston-Salem Police issue Silver Alert
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have issued a silver alert for 56-year-old Darnell Covington. He is 6'3 with brown eyes and a grey beard weighing about 253 lbs. He was last seen on south broad street on September 23 wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. Covington is reported to suffer from a cognitive disorder.
Plane Crash Lands into Greensboro Home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Airport officials along with Greensboro Police and fire department responded to a small plane crash earlier today. A biplane had left the piedmont triad international airport and encountered engine trouble while in the air. When the biplane headed back to P.T.I. around 4:30 p.m. that’s when it crashed landed in the yard of a home on Birkdale drive- just five minutes away from the airport.
Major Power Outage Affecting Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is currently a wide-spread power outage affecting large areas of Winston-Salem. Affected areas are mainly in the south and southwest portions of the city. Traffic lights are out at several major intersections. Duke Power and City Link are aware of the issue, and have advised that it may be several hours before power is restored.
Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
Bar owner concerned for staff following nearby shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting outside a Downtown Winston-Salem bar early Wednesday morning has the owners considering changing the hours the bar is open. John and Kimberly Cain opened Second and Green Tavern nearly 10 years ago. Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to the bar to investigate a nearby shooting.
Burlington Man Arrested on Many Drug Felonies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Wednesday, Alamance County Sheriffs Street Crimes/Special Operations Unit received a complaint of narcotics activity in the 1400 block of Garfield Rd. in Burlington. During the investigation, a vehicle was seen leaving the residence. Deputies observed that the vehicle had an expired tag and initiated a traffic stop at 12:14 p.m. Alan Gary Moran, 60, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. A K-9 gave positive indication to the presence of narcotics.
Police say female juvenile accidently shot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the area of Peace Ct. and Hope Ln. following reports of gunfire at 5:10 Tuesday afternoon. Officials say, officers discovered a female juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and shell casing were located in the parking lot.
Juvenile in Custody for Double Teen Homicide
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Earlier this afternoon law enforcement in Hillsborough have a juvenile in custody in connection to the murder of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. The two victims were found dead on Sept. 18 of Orange County trail. Both teens were reported missing before their bodies were discovered.
Randolph County Sheriffs Arrest One for Trespassing, Cocaine Possession
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to US HWY 64 W., Asheboro, on a trespassing call. The caller reported that Daniel Emmanuel Sturdivant, 32, was at this residence and no one should be on the property. Randolph Communications also advised that Sturdivant had an outstanding order for arrest.
One Arrested After Davidson County Fentanyl Investigation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit successfully completed a multi-month investigation into Fentanyl sale and distribution. This investigation revealed that the deadly drug was being disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills and being distributed by Tony Benard Smith, 44, from his residence at 231 Pine Park Drive.
Man Arrested for Buchanan Road Shooting Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Leondre Omari Kwileek McCollum, 19, for the September 21 murder of Will Anthony Farmer. McCollum has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.
Greensboro Fire Department 2021-2022 by the Numbers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 annual report. The full reports can be seen here. “I hope this document gives you behind-the-scenes insight on the obstacles we have faced and the initiatives we have and will continue to undertake to serve the City of Greensboro,” said Fire Chief Jim Robinson.
Shots Fired into Home Hospitalizes One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 2901 Trent Street. Preliminary investigation revealed Kanyah Creasy, 19, was inside the residence when unknown suspect(s) outside fired several rounds into the home. Creasy sustained a gunshot wound to her back. She was treated at a hospital for her non-life-threatening injury.
Propane-Fueled Fire Levels Home in Snow Camp
SNOW CAMP, N.C. — On Monday at 12:03 p.m., Snow Camp Volunteer Fire Department Station 6 was dispatched to a report of a structure explosion on Quakenbush Rd. Units arrived to find a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames. Suppression efforts began immediately with the homeowner on scene. Thankfully, no occupants remained inside the building.
High Point Police Arrest Numerous For Gun Possession
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point officers arrested several people at Brentwood Crossing apartment complex Tuesday night, including juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns. Officers first arrived Tuesday night at roughly 8:00 p.m. Detectives were following up on information about juveniles in possession of firearms. Armed individuals...
High Point Man Arrested for Sword Assault
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday at roughly 8:00 p.m., High Point Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 301 E. Fairfield Road. Officers located a 51-year-old male victim who had been stabbed with a sword. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MAN FATALLY SHOOTS WRONG PERSON IN DAVIE COUNTY
Last night there was a vigil held in Rowan Pointe Apartments for Quintia Miller who was shot and killed. According to a report, officers were already in the area yesterday when they heard gunshots. After locating the gunman Harold Reid Jr. they fired one shot that didn't hit him, before...
NC Attorney General visits Northern Elementary school
Greensboro — As social media continues to grow the concern for children’s internet safety grows as well. Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with 5th graders at Northern Elementary School on the importance of internet safety. “We know they’re going to be online, we know they’re going to be...
Water boil advisory extended in Reidsville
A water main pipe was punctured yesterday by a construction crew. Since then residents on the city's water supply have been asked to boil their water. That order was supposed to expire at noon today, but the order has been extended until noon tomorrow. In a new press release officials...
WSPD celebrates National Night Out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Outside the Peacehaven Baptist Church Tuesday night, one of a handful of National Night Out (NNO) events hosted by the Winston-Salem Police Department encouraging law enforcement and community partnerships. The Mayor, Police chief and several other elected officials spoke to community members tonight about the importance...
