ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scott Brown proud as Fleetwood earn ‘brave’ win at Burton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8NnZ_0iM4QaWU00

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was proud of his team at Burton as they ground out a second straight win.

Harvey MacAdam’s first senior goal sealed all three points for the Cod Army, who could have won more comfortably but for a glaring miss by Callum Morton.

“I think the lads worked extremely hard and I am very proud of the effort that they have put in,” former Scotland international Brown said.

“Could we have killed the game off? I think so. We always talk about being relentless and I think the Callum Morton chance is huge.

“We talk about if someone is in a better position and with time then square him the ball.

“Burton went very direct in the last 10-15 minutes and then it becomes about being brave and putting bodies on the line. There are two fantastic late tackles towards the end and that is what you pay your defenders to do,” Brown said, after former Burton loanee Josh Earl stopped Victor Adeboyejo equalising.

“We have to be proud of coming away and getting a clean sheet here because all the stats are saying that Burton are on their way up but first half was about us and how we wanted to play.

“We could have been one down after 10 minutes but from there the lads picked their standards up and it was a proper football match.”

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria felt that his side’s efforts in recent weeks caught up with them and, with little room to change things, felt this was a game too far for his side.

“I would have liked to change more personnel tonight but we couldn’t because we only had those 18 players,” Maamria said.

“But no complaints, our lads gave everything they have got over the last two or three weeks. We have been dominating games and creating chances and we have run a lot and I knew tonight that it might be one too many.”

Maamria was frustrated that two decisions from referee Charles Breakspear potentially cost his side something from the game.

“I thought the referee had two big decisions to make and he didn’t make them,” he said.

“The first one was a blatant penalty on Davis Keillor-Dunn when we were on top of the game early on, and if we get that then it could be a different game, and the second is a two-footed tackle on Deji Oshilaja (by Lewis Warrington).

“He was giving lots of small free-kicks in the second half but missed those two big decisions which potentially cost us getting something from the game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin given six-match touchline ban for criticism of Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Douglas James-Taylor could get another chance for Walsall against Wimbledon

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could hand striker Douglas James-Taylor another chance to impress in the Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon. James-Taylor was given a first start since arriving on loan from Stoke in the victory over Northampton on Tuesday night, which ended the Saddlers’ 12-match winless run.
SOCCER
newschain

Peterborough have Kell Watts available again for Burton visit

Kell Watts is pushing for a return to action with Peterborough as they prepare to face Burton. The defender is available for selection following his return from parent club Newcastle, where he has been rehabilitating from a knee injury, although Posh manager Grant McCann stressed the 22-year-old will not be rushed back.
SOCCER
newschain

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie extends Rangers contract to 2025

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has extended his Rangers contract until the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old kept clean sheets against Alashkert and Celtic in his only two first-team appearances, in August last year. McCrorie was recently called up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League finale. The keeper has enjoyed...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Adeboyejo
Person
Scott Brown
Person
Dino Maamria
Person
Josh Earl
Person
Callum Morton
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#The Cod Army
newschain

Crewe wait on Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of Gillingham game

Crewe will assess forward Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Gillingham. The club’s top-scorer missed the goalless draw at Carlisle after picking up a hip muscle problem while at home on his PlayStation 5 console, but scans have showed it is not a long-term issue as first feared.
SPORTS
newschain

George Byers and Mark McGuinness set to return for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday pair George Byers and Mark McGuinness could be back in contention for the home game against Cheltenham. Midfielder Byers has recovered from a foot problem, while defender McGuinness has been sidelined due to a thigh injury. Left-back Reece James will be assessed after he was forced out of...
SPORTS
newschain

Gary O’Neil ‘really happy’ with his role at Bournemouth

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil insists he is happy to wait patiently for his future to be resolved. O’Neil will take charge of his fifth match since Scott Parker was sacked in August as the Cherries host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The former Portsmouth and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Aberdeen to appeal manager Jim Goodwin’s six-match touchline ban

Aberdeen have vowed to appeal after manager Jim Goodwin was hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Gianluca Scamacca climbs off bench to earn West Ham victory at Anderlecht

Gianluca Scamacca climbed off the bench to give West Ham a 1-0 win at Anderlecht and put them in firm control of Group B in the Europa Conference League. The Italian scored with a clinical finish to make it three wins from three matches of the third-tier competition for the Londoners and effectively put one foot in the knockout stages.
SOCCER
newschain

Kyle Magennis return provides a boost for Lee Johnson and Hibernian

Lee Johnson is excited about the prospect of integrating the fit-again Kyle Magennis to his in-form Hibernian team in the coming weeks. The 24-year-old midfielder was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Ross County as he made his long-awaited return following a full year sidelined by chronic injury trouble.
SOCCER
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy