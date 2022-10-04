ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wade Elliott praises ‘excellent’ Cheltenham after victory over Bolton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFkg8_0iM4QO7s00

Wade Elliott hailed Cheltenham’s 1-0 win over Bolton as a “good night for the club”.

Ryan Broom’s late strike sealed the Robins’ third home victory in a row and lifted them up to 14th in the League One table, ending Wanderers’ run of four straight wins.

“I thought we were excellent to a man and it was the right outcome,” Elliott said.

“We kept believing, kept pushing and never gave in. We had lots of chances, shots and crosses, but they kept probing and asking questions and justifiably got their reward.

“I am really pleased with them and for everybody, because it’s been a good night for the football club.”

Broom was set up by Dan Nlundulu in the 87th minute to register his first goal since returning to the club from Peterborough on transfer deadline day.

“It was a really good goal and a bit of quality,” Elliott said.

“Dan was good, holding the ball for us and it was a great run, great ball and a good finish.

“Broomy can do that and he has the energy to keep getting in the box and keep putting himself in situations where he can score goals, so I am pleased for him and for everyone.”

Cheltenham controlled most of the first half, with Ryan Jackson skewing an effort wide of the near post after Broom’s pass in the 15th minute.

Nlundulu then curled a shot just wide from the edge of the box and Taylor Perry forced James Trafford into a diving save low to his right.

The home side continued to dominate in the second half and only a fine reaction save from Trafford denied Lewis Freestone, who met Perry’s cross with a firm downward header in the 67th minute.

Bolton had threatened for the first time when Ricardo Santos headed over from a Jack Iredale corner in the 63rd minute, but they failed to register a shot on target.

“It was poor,” said Wanderers boss Ian Evatt. “We got exactly what we deserved, we just weren’t good enough in every department from minute one to the last minute.

“We rode our luck, didn’t win first contact, second contact, second balls, the basics of football and the stuff we had done well of late, it just didn’t exist tonight.

“You can’t come to this place and think it is going to be easy. You can think we can just turn up our way and they are going to accept it.

“There are ways to get beat and we are allowed to lose games. But it is the way that we lose them – and that really hurts.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

George Byers and Mark McGuinness set to return for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday pair George Byers and Mark McGuinness could be back in contention for the home game against Cheltenham. Midfielder Byers has recovered from a foot problem, while defender McGuinness has been sidelined due to a thigh injury. Left-back Reece James will be assessed after he was forced out of...
SPORTS
newschain

Crewe wait on Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of Gillingham game

Crewe will assess forward Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Gillingham. The club’s top-scorer missed the goalless draw at Carlisle after picking up a hip muscle problem while at home on his PlayStation 5 console, but scans have showed it is not a long-term issue as first feared.
SPORTS
newschain

Douglas James-Taylor could get another chance for Walsall against Wimbledon

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could hand striker Douglas James-Taylor another chance to impress in the Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon. James-Taylor was given a first start since arriving on loan from Stoke in the victory over Northampton on Tuesday night, which ended the Saddlers’ 12-match winless run.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Perry
Person
Jack Iredale
Person
Lewis Freestone
Person
Ian Evatt
Person
Ryan Broom
Person
Wade Elliott
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham#Uk#Robins#Broom
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gary O’Neil ‘really happy’ with his role at Bournemouth

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil insists he is happy to wait patiently for his future to be resolved. O’Neil will take charge of his fifth match since Scott Parker was sacked in August as the Cherries host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The former Portsmouth and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jim Goodwin given six-match touchline ban for criticism of Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Hearts’ hopes of progress in Europe suffer blow after defeat to Fiorentina

Hearts’ hopes of progressing in the Europa Conference League suffered a damaging blow on Thursday as they were outclassed by Fiorentina at Tynecastle. The cinch Premiership side trailed 2-0 at the break and then had teenager Lewis Neilson sent off early in the second half as they crashed to a chastening 3-0 loss in a one-sided encounter.
UEFA
BBC

First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley

A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
WORLD
newschain

Ange Postecoglou wants a statement display from Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to rediscover their attacking intent in Perth and set themselves up for a Champions League turnaround. Postecoglou felt his players went into “survival mode” after equalising early in the second half of their 3-1 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany on Wednesday night.
SOCCER
newschain

Home Office branded ‘thoughtless’ over Hillsborough review

The Home Office has been branded “thoughtless and insensitive” after it failed to inform Hillsborough families before announcing a review into pathology at the original inquests. On Wednesday, the Government department said it had established an independent review to consider what went wrong with the original pathology report...
U.K.
newschain

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie extends Rangers contract to 2025

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has extended his Rangers contract until the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old kept clean sheets against Alashkert and Celtic in his only two first-team appearances, in August last year. McCrorie was recently called up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League finale. The keeper has enjoyed...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy