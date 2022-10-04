ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mark Robins frustrated as Coventry fail to put away chances at Bristol City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro7AX_0iM4QLTh00

Mark Robins was left disappointed despite seeing his Coventry side take a hard-earned point at Ashton Gate.

The manager rued missed chances, especially in the second half, and felt his side should have gone home with a victory.

Viktor Gyokeres twice broke clear on goal in the second half, only to shoot wide on 48 minutes and have his 64th-minute effort parried by Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Fellow striker Matty Godden had a 50th-minute header cleared off the line and another effort blocked by Rob Atkinson in the closing stages.

Robins said: “We had the best chances of the game and we just needed to be a bit calmer at times.

“I am not going to criticise any individual, but we should have taken the game away from Bristol City at the start of the second half.

“Viktor could have taken another step with his first shot instead of shooting when off balance.

“The second chance he had brought a very good save and as long as he keeps getting into those positions I will have no complaints.

“It’s a good point for us and an outstanding clean sheet. We had to defend a lot of crosses and did it really well.

“Bristol City are a dangerous team going forward and I felt we contained them to few clear openings.

“I thought we should have had a penalty for handball in the second half, but in the end we have come away with a draw against very good opponents.”

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson said: “We put in 40 crosses and it wasn’t until Tommy Conway went on as a sub that we got on the end of one.

“Give Coventry credit for defending their box really well. But on another day we would have made our pressure tell.

“It was an honest performance from my team against a Coventry side who are only in their current position because they have played less games than everyone else.

“We needed to keep a clean sheet and it was particularly important as it’s the first time we have failed to score in a game this season.”

The home side suffered a blow on 41 minutes when centre-back Kal Naismith limped off to be replaced by midfielder Joe Williams.

“It’s a calf injury, but don’t know yet how serious it is,” said Pearson. “Andy King showed his experience by dropping into defence and we coped with the change well.

“We don’t have a lot of options in central defence, with Tomas Kalas and Timm Klose injured, so hopefully Kal will be okay soon.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Douglas James-Taylor could get another chance for Walsall against Wimbledon

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could hand striker Douglas James-Taylor another chance to impress in the Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon. James-Taylor was given a first start since arriving on loan from Stoke in the victory over Northampton on Tuesday night, which ended the Saddlers’ 12-match winless run.
SOCCER
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Robins
Person
Timm Klose
Person
Kal Naismith
Person
Rob Atkinson
Person
Nigel Pearson
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coventry
newschain

Gary O’Neil ‘really happy’ with his role at Bournemouth

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil insists he is happy to wait patiently for his future to be resolved. O’Neil will take charge of his fifth match since Scott Parker was sacked in August as the Cherries host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The former Portsmouth and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

George Byers and Mark McGuinness set to return for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday pair George Byers and Mark McGuinness could be back in contention for the home game against Cheltenham. Midfielder Byers has recovered from a foot problem, while defender McGuinness has been sidelined due to a thigh injury. Left-back Reece James will be assessed after he was forced out of...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’

Graham Potter said Reece James’ potential is “beyond the sky” after his standout display against AC Milan revitalised Chelsea’s Champions League campaign. Wing-back James rifled home the Blues’ final goal in an emphatic 3-0 Stamford Bridge success over the Serie A champions, having set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike following Wesley Fofana’s first-half opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Crewe wait on Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of Gillingham game

Crewe will assess forward Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Gillingham. The club’s top-scorer missed the goalless draw at Carlisle after picking up a hip muscle problem while at home on his PlayStation 5 console, but scans have showed it is not a long-term issue as first feared.
SPORTS
newschain

Jim Goodwin given six-match touchline ban for criticism of Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Ryan Leonard still out for Millwall’s game with Middlesbrough

Millwall appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Middlesbrough. Midfielder Ryan Leonard has been absent with a hamstring issue and was not expected to be available again until at least the middle of October. There looks to be nothing further to add to...
SOCCER
newschain

Erik ten Hag hails substitutes as Manchester United snatch win in Europe

Erik ten Hag praised his substitutes after Marcus Rashford scored two and set up fellow introduction Anthony Martial as Manchester United escaped a scare at Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Wounded by Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, the Red Devils were stung in Cyprus after making a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy