ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mixed feelings for managers following goalless draw at Stadium of Light

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhWZW_0iM4QEIc00

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and Blackpool counterpart Michael Appleton walked away from the goalless draw with mixed feelings.

The Black Cats had the better of the first half, while the visitors improved after the break to dominate, but neither side could find the back of the net at the Stadium of Light.

For Sunderland it was a second consecutive goalless draw at home, and Mowbray said: “The level we want to play at is what you saw first half.

“Playing the ball forward, driving into space, running beyond, putting the ball in the box. The intensity out of possession to win it back quickly was everything we work on.

“It looked as if we ran out of legs in the second half. The intensity wasn’t there to win the ball out of possession and give us the impetus to do what we can do well.

“You hope the changes spark it up and yet it didn’t really tonight. They have in the past when these young lads have come in.

“Tonight was a difficult night in the last half an hour of the game. It was amazing to see us defending set plays like we did and putting our bodies on the line. You can lose those games 1-0 from a set play and the opportunity is gone.

“We are frustrated that we didn’t score a goal or two in the first half, we’ll have to put the point in the bag. It’s frustrating because that’s twice I’ve sat here and said that.

“A clean sheet is a positive of course, but home games, we want to win and keep the fans engaged with the team. It became difficult second half.”

After weathering the storm in the first half, Blackpool did enough to put an end to their three-match losing run in the Sky Bet Championship.

After the game, Appleton said: “First half we were a little bit tentative and showed too much respect. I don’t know if that was down to belief but I’d like to think that as a group, we came together at half-time and recognised what was needed.

“Second half, I thought we were outstanding. At one point we were almost like the home team and I was waiting for the net to bulge, there was that many opportunities.

“The only problem was they were falling to the majority of the defenders or midfield players who are not used to scoring goals.

“The pleasing thing is we’ve played Norwich on Saturday and created as many opportunities as we did, played as well as we did, passed the ball as well as we did and were able to back it up in the space of three days by coming here and being more than a match for Sunderland. That was pleasing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Appleton
Person
Tony Mowbray
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadium Of Light#Mixed Feelings#Home Games#Blackpool#Sunderland#The Black Cats
SkySports

Watford 1-2 Swansea: Ben Cabango scores deep into stoppage-time to secure Swans win

Slaven Bilic's first home game as Watford manager ended in defeat as Ben Cabango's stoppage-time header earned Swansea a 2-1 victory in the Sky Bet Championship. The defender headed home Ryan Manning's free-kick eight minutes into a total of 20 added on after the officials' communication equipment failed, leading to the players having to leave the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate visits mothers and babies at maternity unit

The Princess of Wales has met mothers and babies on a solo visit to a maternity unit. Mother of three Kate, dressed in a sunshine yellow belted dress with her hair down, toured the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford on Wednesday to hear about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers.
U.K.
Yardbarker

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts

Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves. I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."
UEFA
newschain

Comfortable Europa League win for much-changed Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira fired Arsenal to a routine 3-0 Europa League win over Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. Nketiah, yet to start in the Premier League this season, grabbed his second goal in two European appearances. Then defender Holding, who has been on the pitch for just two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Teacher ‘thought pontoon that capsized in French lake was safety feature’

A teacher who was in charge of a school trip to France where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized has told a court he thought the platform was a safety feature. Steven Layne was quizzed on Tuesday about the death of Jessica Lawson, in the Palais de Justice in the French town of Tulle, and said there was not “any sort of distress” from students or the lifeguard during the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy