Animals

Torquator Tasso retired after third-place Arc finish

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Torquator Tasso has been retired to stud following his gallant effort in defence of his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe crown.

The Marcel Weiss-trained colt was a shock winner of the 2021 renewal at ParisLongchamp, yet from an unpromising draw in stall 18 on Sunday, he got within three-quarters of a length of Alpinista, finishing third under Frankie Dettori.

Though connections had not ruled out a possible crack at the Japan Cup, the decision was made on Tuesday that the five-year-old would be retired to the owners’ stud at Gestut Auenquelle.

Weiss confirmed: “We are grateful that he enjoyed such an outstanding career and that he has come back safe and sound. We always said he would retire if he ran well.”

Reflecting on his fast-finishing third in the Arc, Weiss added: “Frankie could not go forward too fast, otherwise Tasso would not have anything left at the end of the race.

“He rode exactly according to plan and did everything right.

“He is the horse of a lifetime and deserves a long and happy career at stud.”

The triple Group One winner, who finished runner-up to Pyledriver in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this season, won six of his 16 career starts and earned over £3.7million in prize money, making him the highest-earning German horse in history.

newschain

newschain

newschain

newschain

