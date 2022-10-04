ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Johns County small business owners eligible to apply in emergency bridge loan program

By Steven Ponson
 2 days ago
St. Johns County, FL — On Tuesday, the state of Florida opened up applications for the state’s Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program in the wake of Ian. The state says the program will make $50 million available for small business owners in 22 counties in the state including St. Johns County. At least $10 million must go to small businesses that are agricultural producers.

We’re told the program is administered through the Department of Economic Opportunity and it provides short-term zero-interest rate loans to small businesses that had economic impacts or physical damage due to the storm. Small business owners can apply for loans up to $50,000 now through December 2nd or until all the funds are used.

The state says the loans are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when longer-term recovery funding is secured through federal loans, insurance claims, or other resources.

You can apply at FloridaJobs.org/EBL. You can also learn more about the program and find out more about the documents needed to apply at that website.

You can also call 833-832-4494 Monday – Friday from 8 AM – 5 PM if you need more information.

