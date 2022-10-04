ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle: Everybody involved with the club needed that win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNv08_0iM4PYk700

Keith Curle has welcomed that winning feeling returning to Hartlepool by outlining how he wants to build on that in the games ahead.

Substitute Wes McDonald grabbed an 86th-minute winner against Doncaster to earn Pools a first victory since March and move them out of the relegation zone in Sky Bet League Two.

As well as ending a 20-match run without a win, Hartlepool recorded victory at home for the first time since February and a first three points for Curle since he replaced Paul Hartley last month.

Curle had started well with two draws, but to have delivered a first win since taking over lifted everyone inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

McDonald’s incisive run into the penalty area and low finish inside the bottom corner came after Doncaster had equalised with 23 minutes remaining through 18-year-old Bobby Faulkner.

That had cancelled out Hartlepool’s opener seven minutes before half-time when striker Josh Umerah pounced to score his sixth goal of the season.

Curle, who celebrated with the fans and players after the final whistle, said: “I don’t think they have been used to winning.

“But they have a manager who has simplified it. There was a nervousness in there about ‘do we celebrate? Do we put the music on?’ I have told them we create our atmosphere.

“It was nice to be able to understand the bench, shuffle the pack, and I loved Wes’ celebration, his goal. It showed the unity we are trying to grow here.

“We have been simplifying responsibility. This football club needed a win, the changing room needed a win, the supporters needed a win, the town did, the chairman did, I did. The harder we work the more of these will materialise.

“I value the fans’ support, to get the backing of the fans. I demand that the players show their appreciation. We are all under one banner, Hartlepool United.”

While Pools climbed out of the drop zone with a first win in 12 games this season, Doncaster dropped down to ninth.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, who had won the last two matches, was far from happy.

He said: “First half we got bullied. Their front two got the better of our centre-backs and we were hoping to go in 0-0 and change a couple of things. Then an individual error cost us for the goal.

“Second half we got to grips with it, changed the shape, got ourselves back in, couple of chances, got the equaliser. Then it was about making sure you don’t lose, but another error has cost us in terms of being eager to intercept the pass when it hadn’t been played. Disappointing.

“We knew McDonald was a threat and he looked lively, but we looked like being the team who could go on to win the game.

“We need to be better and stop getting so tight. We had a couple of good chances, could have had a penalty for handball, but they were on the front foot a bit more than us.

“I thought the changes improved it, we looked the better team, but we need to do better and we are ultimately disappointed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Douglas James-Taylor could get another chance for Walsall against Wimbledon

Walsall boss Michael Flynn could hand striker Douglas James-Taylor another chance to impress in the Sky Bet League Two match against AFC Wimbledon. James-Taylor was given a first start since arriving on loan from Stoke in the victory over Northampton on Tuesday night, which ended the Saddlers’ 12-match winless run.
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin given six-match touchline ban for criticism of Hibs’ Ryan Porteous

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Crewe wait on Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of Gillingham game

Crewe will assess forward Courtney Baker-Richardson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Gillingham. The club’s top-scorer missed the goalless draw at Carlisle after picking up a hip muscle problem while at home on his PlayStation 5 console, but scans have showed it is not a long-term issue as first feared.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Curle
Person
Wes Mcdonald
Person
Gary Mcsheffrey
Person
Paul Hartley
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez

Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Sky Bet League Two#The Suit Direct Stadium#Mcdonald
newschain

Gary O’Neil ‘really happy’ with his role at Bournemouth

Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil insists he is happy to wait patiently for his future to be resolved. O’Neil will take charge of his fifth match since Scott Parker was sacked in August as the Cherries host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The former Portsmouth and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Erik ten Hag hails substitutes as Manchester United snatch win in Europe

Erik ten Hag praised his substitutes after Marcus Rashford scored two and set up fellow introduction Anthony Martial as Manchester United escaped a scare at Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League. Wounded by Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City, the Red Devils were stung in Cyprus after making a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie extends Rangers contract to 2025

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has extended his Rangers contract until the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old kept clean sheets against Alashkert and Celtic in his only two first-team appearances, in August last year. McCrorie was recently called up to the Scotland squad for the Nations League finale. The keeper has enjoyed...
SOCCER
newschain

Peterborough have Kell Watts available again for Burton visit

Kell Watts is pushing for a return to action with Peterborough as they prepare to face Burton. The defender is available for selection following his return from parent club Newcastle, where he has been rehabilitating from a knee injury, although Posh manager Grant McCann stressed the 22-year-old will not be rushed back.
SOCCER
newschain

Ryan Leonard still out for Millwall’s game with Middlesbrough

Millwall appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Middlesbrough. Midfielder Ryan Leonard has been absent with a hamstring issue and was not expected to be available again until at least the middle of October. There looks to be nothing further to add to...
SOCCER
newschain

Aberdeen to appeal manager Jim Goodwin’s six-match touchline ban

Aberdeen have vowed to appeal after manager Jim Goodwin was hit with an immediate six-match touchline ban for his criticism of Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. Goodwin accused the Scotland squad member of “blatant cheating” following the penalty award that saw Dons defender Liam Scales sent off in his side’s 3-1 cinch Premiership match at Easter Road last month.
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’

Graham Potter said Reece James’ potential is “beyond the sky” after his standout display against AC Milan revitalised Chelsea’s Champions League campaign. Wing-back James rifled home the Blues’ final goal in an emphatic 3-0 Stamford Bridge success over the Serie A champions, having set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike following Wesley Fofana’s first-half opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
159K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy