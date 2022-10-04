Read full article on original website
Kirksville man charged in attempted stabbing incident
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Formal charges have now been filed against a Kirksville man arrested Tuesday morning following an attempted stabbing. The suspect is Robert Arthur Davis, 59, of Kirksville. Davis now faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon. Kirksville...
Deer in roadway blamed for northeast Missouri motorcycle crash
NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when he struck a wild animal with his motorcycle. It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Sullivan County Route N, four miles west of Green City. State troopers say Jason D. Howard, 40, of Milan, was eastbound...
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
Kirksville track hoe fire prompts temporary closure of Franklin Street
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A track hoe fire at a Kirksville demolition site prompted the temporary closure of Franklin Street. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 412 South Franklin, where a crew is tearing down a condemned apartment building. Battalion Chief Mikey Bishop from the Kirksville Fire Department...
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
2 Shelbina men injured in head-on crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — Two northeast Missouri men were hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Shelby County. It happened at 3 p.m. on Shelby County Road 353 south of Salt River bridge. State troopers say a car and an SUV struck each other head-on on the gravel...
Kirksville man arrested after attempted stabbing outside apartment building
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Formal charges have now been filed against a Kirksville man arrested Tuesday morning following an attempted stabbing. The suspect is Robert Arthur Davis, 59, of Kirksville. Davis now faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a weapon.
Bevier man badly hurt in collision with tractor-trailer
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Wednesday morning when his car collided with a tractor-trailer unit. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Randolph County Route C, one mile north of Darksville, which is between College Mound and Huntsville. State troopers said a car...
Man airlifted to hospital after Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa – Authorities in Wapello County are investigating after a house exploded Tuesday in the small town of Chillicothe. At noon Tuesday, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about a house explosion in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. The caller said there was a man outside the home.
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
Milan man taken to hospital after striking deer in roadway with motorcycle
A Milan man was injured when the motorcycle he drove hit a deer four miles west of Green City on Wednesday morning, October 5th. An ambulance took 40-year-old Jason Howard to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The motorcycle traveled east on Route N before striking the...
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.
Fulton man facing charges of burglary and auto theft in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felonies in Livingston County after he allegedly stole a minivan and other items owned by Grand Oaks on October 3rd. Thirty-four-year-old Andrew John Orton has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for October 4th.
Buggy Driver Injured In Grundy County Crash
A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
Former longtime Kirksville businesswoman turns 100
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman turned a century old on Thursday. Marjorie “Marj” Weber, of Kirksville, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at "The Pines." Weber is a lifelong Adair County resident. She fell in love with her bus driver, the late Kenny...
Home explosion under investigation in Wapello County
When first responders arrived at the scene, a man was near the house and was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
Burning brush pile outside Queen City sparks cornfield fire
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — A burning brush pile in northeast Missouri sparked a cornfield fire late Tuesday night. It happened on East Lone Pine Road just southeast of Queen City. Fire departments were called out just after 11:30 p.m. to property owned by David Anderson. Chief Carl Snider with...
