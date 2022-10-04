A crash in Grundy County involving an Amish buggy left the buggy driver with moderate injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on Route C, 3 miles west of Spickard, at 7:35 am. According to the report, a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jinnifer N Shuler of Spickard was eastbound and struck the rear of the buggy. The buggy driver, 36-year-old Menno M Hostetler of Spickard, was ejected and had moderate injuries. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment. The buggy was demolished. Shuler was not injured.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO