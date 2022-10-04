Read full article on original website
Horry County School District responds to fake school threats 'trend'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A series of hoax school threats startled South Carolina on Wednesday. Eighteen schools started Wednesday morning with false "shots fired calls." Of those 18 schools, five were in the Horry County School District. Police responded to Conway, Loris, Wilson and Myrtle Beach High Schools...
Georgetown Co. residents invited to community forum on opioid, fentanyl crisis
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will host a community forum later this month about the opioid and fentanyl crisis. Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County will take place on Oct. 11 and Oct. 13. The forum will feature...
Anti-Semitic flyers littered in Georgetown County neighborhoods: GCCSO
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers found in several neighborhoods in Georgetown County. Deputies said the flyer, contained in plastic zipper bags, was found this morning. Residents have been encouraged not to visit the website attached to the...
Myrtle Beach man quits job to help people in Florida after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alastar Cogan lived in Cape Coral for two years. When he saw the devastation in the place he once called home, he knew he wanted to do what he could to help. He packed up a 1996 Chevy crane, six deep sea batteries and a 25-foot Gooseneck trailer, and he […]
New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patricia Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Student hospitalized after Horry County school bus crash, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer. A Forestbrook Middle school bus was involved in the incident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and...
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
North Myrtle Beach suffers $13M in damages due to Hurricane Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach suffered $13.1 million in damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the latest information from city spokesperson Donald Graham. This amount does not include beach erosion, renourishment or sand dunes, however, does include the damage to Cherry Grove...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for a new data connection center that could make Horry County a major player in the data industry. Gov. Henry McMaster attended the groundbreaking of DC BLOX, which will be located at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common.
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
First sub-sea cable landing in SC coming to Myrtle Beach in 2023
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Connecting the Grand Strand with the rest of the world through sub-seas cables. Gov. Henry McMaster and other local leaders were in town on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of DC Blox's new $31.5 million cable landing in Myrtle Beach. The new facility is located...
Horry County police searching for missing woman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this year. The Horry County Police Department said 48-year-old Ethel McDowell was last seen at the IGA near Loris sometime in July. McDowell is described as being 5′6″ and around...
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
Horry Co. church sees largest show of volunteers for post-Hurricane Ian food drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Cars lined Beach Church’s parking lot in Horry County at 9 a.m. Tuesday, for a food drive just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in coastal South Carolina. The church teamed up with Faith Outreach Ministries to offer food for neighbors in need...
