Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Horry County School District responds to fake school threats 'trend'

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A series of hoax school threats startled South Carolina on Wednesday. Eighteen schools started Wednesday morning with false "shots fired calls." Of those 18 schools, five were in the Horry County School District. Police responded to Conway, Loris, Wilson and Myrtle Beach High Schools...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Anti-Semitic flyers littered in Georgetown County neighborhoods: GCCSO

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers found in several neighborhoods in Georgetown County. Deputies said the flyer, contained in plastic zipper bags, was found this morning. Residents have been encouraged not to visit the website attached to the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach suffers $13M in damages due to Hurricane Ian

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of North Myrtle Beach suffered $13.1 million in damage from Hurricane Ian, according to the latest information from city spokesperson Donald Graham. This amount does not include beach erosion, renourishment or sand dunes, however, does include the damage to Cherry Grove...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
wpde.com

First sub-sea cable landing in SC coming to Myrtle Beach in 2023

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Connecting the Grand Strand with the rest of the world through sub-seas cables. Gov. Henry McMaster and other local leaders were in town on Tuesday for the groundbreaking of DC Blox's new $31.5 million cable landing in Myrtle Beach. The new facility is located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County police searching for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen earlier this year. The Horry County Police Department said 48-year-old Ethel McDowell was last seen at the IGA near Loris sometime in July. McDowell is described as being 5′6″ and around...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

