Gus Heim
2d ago
the local governments are for- sale to the highest paying developer BUT can stop it all if they stop REZONING! but they don't care about anything but money on the side. HA!
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness affordable housing project makes permitting progress; new details revealed
A proposed affordable housing project for seniors in Inverness got closer to coming to fruition after the city council Tuesday approved a zoning change. The developer also submitted more proposed details about their project that will offer 100 apartments to residents at least 55 years old. Council members will vote...
villages-news.com
Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements
The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. Beliveau is representing Kolter on the Hammock Oaks project.
villages-news.com
LWV forum to tackle ‘misinformation’ about The Villages fire district referendum
The League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County will host a forum to tackle “misinformation” about the upcoming referendum on the formation of an Independent Special Fire Control District in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. Fire Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief Jim Goodworth of The Villages...
Villages Daily Sun
VHS Construction Management Academy breaks ground on second home
Shannon McPherson could not find the words to express her gratitude. She couldn't even find one word. The Leesburg resident and her son, Devin, will live in the second home students with The Villages High School's Construction Management Academy are building through Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter. "One word can't...
villages-news.com
PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width. PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
Bay News 9
Changes coming to I-4 & US-17/92
Following the completion of the Interstate-4 Ultimate project, FDOT has set its sights on other I-4 plans, north and south of the project. FDOT plans to improve sight distance at the I-4 east ramp to US-17/92. Truck drivers say it's difficult to see where to go on the exit ramp.
villages-news.com
Representing the Developer or the residents?
This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
villages-news.com
POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House
The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
orangeobserver.com
Daniels Road Business Park will include grocery store, retailers
Winter Garden drivers along Daniels Road likely have noticed quite a bit of dirt being moved just south of State Road 50. Construction is well underway on the Daniels Road Business Park project, and representatives from Intram Investments Inc. said the company is on schedule to deliver the project to the tenants early in the second quarter of 2023.
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
click orlando
Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The city lifted its water usage advisory on Tuesday, though it still urges people to be mindful of their water use to not overwhelm treatment plants. ‘The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight.
orangeobserver.com
Flooding forces Windermere to road closure
Hurricane Ian brought a lot of water to the West Orange and Southwest Orange areas during its passing Wednesday, Sept. 28 andThursday, Sept. 29. According to an email from the Town of Windermere, "the end of South Lake Butler Blvd., near the pedestrian bridge, and Old Dirt Main at the pedestrian bridge, are closed." Despite these closures, Paved Main is still accessible.
click orlando
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
villages-news.com
The Villages Early Childhood Center teacher honored with Red Apple Award
A teacher at The Villages Early Childhood Center has been honored with a Red Apple Award by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. Brandy Locklin was presented with the award on Wednesday in honor of World Teacher Day. She was selected for the award in Sumter County. Her...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
villages-news.com
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
