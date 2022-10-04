DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School. According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO