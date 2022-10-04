Read full article on original website
Blue Grass police chief's home subject of search warrant
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A search warrant was served at the home of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a city councilman, according to court records. Police searched Flaherty, his home and his vehicle as part of an investigation into a drunk...
KWQC
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 36, must serve 70% - or 35 years - of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert also...
KWQC
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Todd Alan Laing, 50, pleaded guilty in September to assault with intent, an aggravated...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Curtis Hudson, 32, is wanted in Scott County for possession/delivery of crack cocaine and possession of controlled substance charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KWQC
Police: Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School. According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.
ourquadcities.com
15-year-old arrested for Davenport West threats
Davenport Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Davenport West terrorism threats. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport West High School. To ensure a safe academic environment, on both occasions, additional law enforcement responded to the school coordinating with district personnel, police said in a Thursday release.
WQAD
Knox County deputies arrest man who evaded them, charge him with multiple crimes
GALESBURG, Ill. — On Wednesday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Equinox parked next to a residence in East Galesburg. Deputies identified 19-year-old Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle. Quick was observed running from the back door of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric Brewer, 31, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 bounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Crime Stoppers said they gave two...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects – 1 with meth – tried to siphon gas from Cadillac
A 27-year-old McCausland man and a 30-year-old Davenport woman face felony charges after police say suspects drilled a hole in a Cadillac Escalade to siphon gas from it. Bradley Dove faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree criminal mischief, court records say. Brianna Moss of...
ourquadcities.com
QC woman accused of killing teen pleads guilty Wednesday
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday. Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed.
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to late-night gunfire Wednesday
Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday. At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.
ourquadcities.com
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
Rock Island woman pleads guilty to murder in 2020 stabbing of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The woman accused of stabbing a 14-year-old girl to death in December 2020 has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in Rock Island County, according to updated online court records from Thursday. Police arrested the now-20-year-old Jimena Jinez of Rock Island on Dec. 30, 2020,...
KWQC
Man sentenced to 14 years in fatal 2019 crash in Moline
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Grand Mound man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for his role in a crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé injured in March 2019. A Rock Island jury in May convicted Armand Elijah Cannon, 27, guilty of...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a bronze cast art piece was stolen out of a storage unit in May. Several units at U-Store-It at 4700 44th Street Moline, were burglarized on May 6, according to police. One of the items reported stolen is a unique bronze cast art piece.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. LARRY LAVELL WIGGINS JR., 29, 5’10”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, 2022 and for willful injury causing serious injury. The Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 cash reward for the information that leads to his capture.
KBUR
Gladstone, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Gladstone, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Illinois man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Friday, September 30th, at about 11:08 PM a Henderson County Deputy stopped a vehicle on Township Road 900 East in the Township of Gladstone after observing a male subject driving a vehicle and was known to be suspended.
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
WQAD
