Here are a few items and dates of note from Weld County for the month of October. ONGOING Twelve Months of Emergency Preparedness – The Public Information Office, along with the Office of Emergency Management, is continuing its 12 Months of Emergency Preparedness campaign. Now is the perfect time to prepare your car, and yourself for winter driving. Our emergency prep tip for October provides information on what to remember when driving on snow-packed roads as well as what supplies to have in your car to keep you safe if you get stranded. Find the tip on the 12 Months of Preparedness Tips webpage at www.weldgov.com/go/pio.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO