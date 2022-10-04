Read full article on original website
Here are the plants you should be saving from the garden before the first frost
DENVER — We know it's coming. Make plans to protect and rescue your plants from the first frost. Use sheets to cover vulnerable plants if frost is forecast. This might include vegetables as well as patio plants. Decide which plants you may want to dig up, take cuttings from,...
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
303magazine.com
Denver Hotel Entrepreneur Puts Down Roots in Del Norte with New Roadside Motel
Lauren Coleman, a former local Denverite, has planted new roots in southern Colorado with a roadside motel but continues to dream big with her first project in Lakewood. The hotel entrepreneur is behind the real estate development company The Sursy (a southern term that means souvenir), whose focus is on creating shoppable motel concepts. Coleman, who was responsible for revamping the White Swan Motel on west Colfax, is now just as excited for her latest investment in a revitalized roadside motel in Del Norte, the Mellow Moon Lodge.
denverite.com
Colorado’s Cannabis Business Office opens second wave of business grants for social equity licensees
Are you a marijuana social equity licensee looking for funding?. The Colorado Cannabis Business Office announced that it’ll accept applications for second round of the Cannabis Business Grants starting October 19 until November 17. The Cannabis Business Office launched this year with the stated mission of helping the state...
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
Weld County: October Dates of Note and Emergency Preparedness Tip
Here are a few items and dates of note from Weld County for the month of October. ONGOING Twelve Months of Emergency Preparedness – The Public Information Office, along with the Office of Emergency Management, is continuing its 12 Months of Emergency Preparedness campaign. Now is the perfect time to prepare your car, and yourself for winter driving. Our emergency prep tip for October provides information on what to remember when driving on snow-packed roads as well as what supplies to have in your car to keep you safe if you get stranded. Find the tip on the 12 Months of Preparedness Tips webpage at www.weldgov.com/go/pio.
Port Colorado in Aurora will bustle with industry, entertainment
Aurora soon may boast what a developer calls the west's only inland port -- an industrial center served by rail, air, and truck. The development, called Port Colorado, caught Mayor Mike Coffman’s attention this week at the Site Selector’s Conference hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The conference, at Empower Field, showcased development opportunities.
Flying Magazine
A Front Range IFR Practice Locale Hosts a $100 Hamburger Spot
The Barnstormers Restaurant can be found in the GA terminal at the Greeley-Weld County Airport in Colorado. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. With two long, non-intersecting runways, the Greeley-Weld County Airport (KGXY) in Colorado attracts pilots notching hours for proficiency on blue-sky days like flies to a picnic—or a patty, if you acknowledge that the prime business of the surrounding area is beef.
Live Like Royalty in Denver’s Historic Osage Castle For Sale
Someone will have the chance to bring new life into a prominent and historical Colorado property, as Denver's exquisite Osage Street Castle is currently listed for sale. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!. Take a Peek inside Denver's Elegant Casa...
Denver housing market heads toward equilibrium
(Breno Assis on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) With the changing season, Denver is heading toward a balanced housing market. A market with less than three months of inventory is considered a seller’s market, while a market with more than six months of inventory is considered a buyers market. That means that three to six months of inventory is a balanced market.
1310kfka.com
First significant snowfall on tap for CO mountains next week
The Colorado mountains could get their first real taste of winter next week. Denver News 9 reports forecasters are predicting the first significant snow of the season could come towards the middle or end of next week. Several inches of snow could fall in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. This could give ski resorts a healthy start to the season. Whether snow falls in areas of lower elevation remains to be seen. Denver’s average first measurable snowfall date is on October 18, but snow has fallen before October 10 in four of the past five years. For more, check out https://www.9news.com/
thecomeback.com
Massive bear eats fermented apples, takes nap in neighborhood tree
Let he who hasn’t stuffed himself on fermented apples and napped in a tree afterwards offer the first criticism of a bear doing the same thing. On Tuesday in the census-designated place of Highlands Ranch in Douglas County, Colorado, a large brown bear provoked quite the commotion, smashing through a fence and climbing a tree before taking a nap. That reportedly came after some consumption of fermented apples.
Popular Colorado Bookstore and Wine Bar to Close for Good
Wine pairings have taught us that some wines go well with certain cheeses and other dishes, but book lovers will tell you that any wine will pair with a good book perfectly. Unfortunately, one establishment that proved to be a perfect example of this concept, a popular Colorado wine bar and bookstore by the name of BookBar, will be closing its doors for good in the coming months.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Bear tranquilized, relocated out of residential Jefferson County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized and relocated a bear out of a residential area this week and are reminding the public to avoid habits that can attract wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers first received a report on Monday evening that a bear was hit by a car...
denverite.com
Denver’s real estate market could balance out for the first time in 16 years
Denver home sellers are having a harder time unloading their properties than they have been in recent years. That means more homes are available for buyers. So does that make this a buyer’s market?. Sorry, but not quite yet, according to the October Market Trends Report from the Denver...
9News
First big mountain snow of the season possible next week
Denver could see snow as well, though the forecast for that is a lot trickier. Meteorologist Chris Bianchi breaks down next week's snow and cold chances.
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Fresca Foods sues insurer in Marshall Fire dispute
A Marshall Fire-forced work stoppage at Fresca Foods Inc., a Louisville-based and privately held natural-foods manufacturer, allegedly resulted in lost business and now a legal dispute with the company’s insurer. Fresca Holding Co. LLC sued Citizens Insurance Co. of America, a subsidiary of the Hanover Insurance Group, this week...
DougCo to decide how to spend its share of Broncos sale money
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 6, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Douglas County wants residents to share ideas on how to spend its share of money from the sale of the Denver Broncos to benefit the county’s youth.
