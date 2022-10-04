ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matte told The New York Times.Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those...
St. Joseph Post

Biden approves $625 million additional assistance for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
The Independent

Trump-backed Blake Masters dodges question if he removed ‘big lie’ material from website

Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters sought to dodge questions about whether he scrubbed from his website material supporting the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.During a debate that frequently fizzed with tension, Mr Masters struggled to say if he had taken down that material, and also removed a more hardline position on abortion rights – a position his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly said was part of his “dangerous” views.In August, a page on his website called “The Masters Plan” read: “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess – if...
bloomberglaw.com

AI ‘Bill of Rights’ Principles Posited by Biden Policy Team (1)

Future guidelines for artificial intelligence and automated systems should include built-in privacy protections, stronger safety measures, and checks against discrimination, according to a blueprint released Tuesday by the Biden administration. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, issued by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, is...
St. Joseph Post

Disaster recovery sooner: the object of a bill awaiting the president's signature

A bill that would expand the definition of a small disaster recovery project has passed Congress and headed to the president for his signature. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, sponsors the measure that should help rural communities recovering from disasters, such as from the 2019 Missouri River flood.
St. Joseph Post

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have unveiled their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufacturers to stay on the market long term, an effort to diversify the nation’s tightly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages. The Food and Drug Administration said recent entrants to the U.S. market will...
St. Joseph Post

U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Army Times

US Army eyes new ways to evaluate autonomous vehicles

WASHINGTON — With competition to field the U.S. Army’s light robotic combat vehicle starting in the third quarter of 2023, the project’s programmers are working on new testing and evaluation criteria to certify the technology. Although autonomous vehicles have slowly made their way into the commercial realm,...
TechCrunch

Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots

We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society.
St. Joseph Post

