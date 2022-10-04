Read full article on original website
Related
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
kttn.com
Authorities report the arrest of a Spickard man and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on a felony charge and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation on October 4th. Thirty-two-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 11th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Off-duty KCMO firefighter killed in Independence shooting
Independence police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Road Star gas station that killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
wpsdlocal6.com
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Lamar Gresham Moore
Lamar Gresham Moore, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born the son of Vincent Gresham and Clara Belle (Price) Moore on January 30, 1935, in Monticello, Arkansas. He was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, Arkansas where he played basketball. Lamar knew how to work hard and play hard, this led to an interesting path to his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas. He served in the National Guard. Lamar often told about serving with his cousins, Paul Eddy Moore and Billy Moore at Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
KC police engaged in standoff after suspect fires shot through door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated Thursday afternoon that officers were involved in an standoff with an assault suspect. Law enforcement responded to the 9000 block of Holly St. after receiving a call at 12:15 p.m. about a disturbance in which shots had been fired.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
kchi.com
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
kttn.com
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
kmmo.com
RESURFACING PROJECTS TO BEGIN IN AREA COUNTIES
As part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program, the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface 20 routes, more than 148 lane miles, in Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Monroe, and Randolph counties. The contractor plans to begin asphalt resurfacing this week on Howard County Route CC and Randolph County Route P. Resurfacing on these two routes is anticipated to be completed by early October. See exact locations below:
Comments / 0