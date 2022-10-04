Read full article on original website
WMBF
Deputies: Vulnerable adult dies in Darlington County, facility employee charged
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee was arrested after a person at a Darlington County adult care facility was found dead. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, later identified as Brian Anthony James, is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult dating back to Sept. 21 on Briarcliffe Drive.
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
WMBF
Charge dropped for man accused in deadly Florence hit-and-run; 1 wanted
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have modified charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run in the Pee Dee last month. The Florence Police Department said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI. The charges...
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
Child aiming gun at trees shot Moore Co. school bus while students onboard; man charged: MCS Police
The bullet was found lodged in the ceiling of the bus, Moore County School police said.
wpde.com
Robeson Co. woman charged in toddler's fentanyl death pregnant again: Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — ABC 15 has learned of new information in the case of a Robeson County woman who is charged with the death of her 3-year-old child. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said 32-year-old Ana Jones is five months pregnant. "According to our records, she’s five...
WRAL
Woman arrested in connection with drug overdose in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A woman was charged Wednesday with death by distribution years after a man who suffered a drug overdose was found dead in the woods. On Sept. 28, 2020, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sanford home after receiving a call about a missing person. Deputies searched land and water around the home for Cory Dale Moore, 32, but were unsuccessful.
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
14-year-old shot to death, 2 Bennettsville residents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday. Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with […]
wpde.com
Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
cbs17
Moore County man arrested for cocaine, opiates, sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested on Tuesday for possessing multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Moore County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
wpde.com
Welfare check on Chesterfield County man leads to death investigation
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday night on Highway 9 in the Town of Chesterfield in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Eric Hewett. Hewett said they got a call to do a welfare check on a man and when they went inside...
Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old dies from overdose, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County mother was arrested Wednesday after a 3-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose in March, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Ana Latoria Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to deputies. Deputies responded March 16 to a […]
wpde.com
Man on lawn mower killed in Chesterfield County crash: Trooper
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man riding a lawn mower that was towing a trailer was killed just after 6:35 a.m., Wednesday, after being hit by a car on Ruby Road near Scott Pond Road the Patrick area of Chesterfield County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.
Sheriff’s Office charges two following death of 19 month-old child
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two Rockingham individuals following the death of a 19 month-old child. On Sept. 24, 2022, a child was found unresponsive in a crib and was unable to be revived. Investigators charged Hali O’Neil Johnson, 28, of Rockingham, with one...
Lawnmower hit by SUV in South Carolina, one person killed
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville Rudy Road near Scott Pond Road.
wpde.com
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
wpde.com
3-year-old Florence girl honors dad, dresses in police uniform for school project
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence girl, 3-year-old Addilyn Gregg, wanted to honor her father, Ryan Gregg, who is a police officer with the Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Dept. So, Addilyn dressed just like her dad Tuesday for Community Heroes Day at her school, Precious Learning Center in Florence.
