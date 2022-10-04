ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Keystone moving ahead with Broad Ripple project despite high school’s exit

Indianapolis-based developer Keystone Group is going ahead with a commercial-and-residential real estate project planned adjacent to the Broad Ripple parking garage on College Avenue, although its main tenant has dropped out. Purdue Polytechnic High School North had committed to moving its campus to the five-story project, which is planned directly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Joint replacement center to be second tenant at Innovation Mile

A joint replacement center is expected to be the second tenant at Noblesville’s 200-acre master-planned innovation district. The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning a $28 million, 35,000-square-foot facility at Innovation Mile, which is along 141st Street, between Olio and Prairie Baptist roads. Plans call for the two-story building...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

An abrupt change underway, 70-degree streak will be snapped

A pair of wind shifting cold fronts will sweep the state before the start of the weekend bringing the coolest afternoons here since early May. The full day average temperature in Indianapolis Thursday was ABOVE normal for the first time in two weeks! Per National Weather Service Indianapolis Indiana – the below normal streak in the LONGEST in 16 months!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

IndyGo $6.6 million 'Super Stop' unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo showcased the city's first "Super Stop" on Monday. It is meant to bring enhanced rider comfort, improved mobility and faster transit times through downtown Indianapolis. The project was a $6.6 million partnership with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. The Super Stop, located at the intersection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

New round of Elevation Grants awarded to Indianapolis organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — More Indianapolis organizations have received funding to help address the root causes of crime in the Circle City. The Chin Community of Indiana, Project Free University and Soul Food Project are among the organizations that received money as part of the second round of Elevation Grants. Project...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Art spills into Noblesville streets

On Tuesday afternoon, the crosswalks at 8th and Maple streets and 9th and Maple streets in downtown Noblesville got an interesting upgrade. The crosswalks at 9th and Maple are now decorated in maple leaves. An artistic pattern adorns the crosswalks at 8th and Maple. These are not painted crosswalks. They...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

2 dead on city's near northeast side late Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the city's near northeast side. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival officers located two people with gunshot injuries. This is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Indiana man found with malnourished dogs, drugs arrested during Mississippi interstate traffic stop

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found with drugs and 11 dogs — many of them malnourished — during a traffic stop on the Mississippi interstate. On October 4, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, an officer with the Madison Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison.
MADISON, MS

