Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: MSNBC's Joy Reid compares Floridians evacuating to illegal immigrants crossing the border
MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that those currently fleeing Florida because of Hurricane Ian are similar to illegal migrants crossing the border on Tuesday.
As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy
In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps
Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
White House: No plans yet for Biden to visit storm-ravaged Florida and Puerto Rico
The White House has not yet made plans for President Joe Biden to visit Florida or Puerto Rico to survey the deadly destruction caused by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
The president will travel to southwest Florida on Wednesday to visit hurricane-ravaged communities.
Biden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on
President Joe Biden has said that Hurricane Ian – and other extreme events like wildfires and droughts – has ended the discussion “about whether or not there’s climate change and we should do something about it”. The president made the remarks after travelling to Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday with First Lady Dr Jill Biden where they visited some of the worst-impacted communities.The Bidens were greeted warmly by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey at Fort Myers Beach, a town on the Gulf Coast, which has been largely obliterated by the near Category-5 storm. Mr Biden and...
President Biden Visits Florida and Praises Governor DeSantis for Handling of Hurricane and Cleanup Operations
Biden and DeSantis on October 5Twitter of RonFilipkowski. On October 5, President Joe Biden visited Florida to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis and to witness first hand the cleanup operation that's been mounted in the Sunshine State since Hurricane Ian brought devastation last week.
Hurricane politics: The peril is Category 5
Hurricane Ian may not bear responsibility for the future of Republicans and Democrats, but Mother Nature holds the potential to undercut the savviest politicians.
Chronicle
'We’re Not Leaving Until This Gets Done': Biden Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden arrived early Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to survey damage inflicted on Southwest Florida by Hurricane Ian, get a briefing on the response and recovery efforts, and meet with people impacted by the storm. “I wanted to tell you in person that we’re thinking of you and...
Hurricane Ian Is Florida’s ‘Oh Shit’ Climate Moment
“I think what this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there’s climate change,” President Biden said in Florida Wednesday, standing amid the wreckage of Hurricane Ian in a striped shirt and his trademark aviator glasses. Nice thought, but Biden knows it’s not true. Millions of Americans think climate crisis is an invention of the deep state, or a conspiracy designed to take away their God-given right to burn as much coal, oil, and gas as they want. But Biden’s comment wasn’t directed at them. It was for a guy standing right behind Biden as he spoke, scowling in...
