This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
This Grizzlies-Suns Trade Sends Mikal Bridges To Memphis
Some people go about their business quietly. Some people are serious. They clock in, work, clock out, go home and enjoy the company of their loved one(s). NBA teams are no different. Other people can’t seem to avoid drama. They’ll usually tell you that they don’t like it. Sure. We...
Suns’ Monty Williams doesn’t ‘need to air anything out’ with Deandre Ayton
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams on Tuesday addressed the comments by his center Deandre Ayton from a week prior that the two hadn’t talked since the end of last season. Williams’ initial comments on the matter on Sept. 27 ended with him telling the assembled...
FOX Sports
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
Former Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby could reunite with son in Fan Controlled Hoops
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School coach Mike Bibby has been named head coach and senior strategist for Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH), a new basketball league, it was announced. This will be the first season for FCH. Bibby will be coaching all four of the teams. Ryan Blake, a veteran NBA scout, will...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Storm Back to Beat Los Angeles Lakers
The Phoenix Suns rode a successful comeback to a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half of the game presented much of what came during the Suns’ first game against the Adelaide 36ers. The starters could hang with a team that caught fire early, but even the slightest mixture of the bench spelled disaster.
Former KU Jayhawks guard Braun scores three points for Nuggets in NBA exhibition debut
The first-round draft pick came off the bench versus Oklahoma City on Monday in Denver.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Yardbarker
Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
Spurs G League Team Signs Former Lakers And Hawks Player
On Wednesday, Alberto De Roa of Hoops Hype reported that Chaundee Brown Jr. has signed with the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate) for the 2022-23 season. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns and an Unsettled Bench
The Phoenix Suns showed the days of last season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. What a talented starting lineup could create, a bench unit couldn’t replicate, let alone maintain. Even more, the Suns’ starting unit didn’t have its best night out. With a bench that has...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Compelling Lakers Westbrook trade to exploit Draymond Green drama
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason but as we know in the NBA, things can change in a hurry. Not only are the Lakers going to be helped by Victor Wembanyama when it comes to the trade market, but there also could be surprise names that hit the trade market as well.
SkySports
Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray among NBA's returning players ahead of new season
Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a three-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen many times before. On Monday, Simmons finally...
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Report: Lakers to debut small-ball starting lineup tonight vs. Suns
In the Los Angeles Lakers’ first preseason game on Monday, head coach Darvin Ham went with Damian Jones as his starting center and Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook as his starting backcourt. But tonight versus the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers will make some tweaks to that starting lineup. On...
Thunder Gameday: Josh Giddey Hosts Former Team Adelaide 36ers in OKC
Thunder guard Josh Giddey will play his former NBL team on Thursday night.
Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul part of USA's 'The Redeem Team' featured in Netflix documentary
Jerry Colangelo remembers having several emotions entering his role as managing director of the USA men’s basketball program in April 2005. The former Phoenix Suns team owner was upset with not only Team USA coming away with a bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics in Greece, but how the players were viewed globally.
