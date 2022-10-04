ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Storm Back to Beat Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns rode a successful comeback to a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half of the game presented much of what came during the Suns’ first game against the Adelaide 36ers. The starters could hang with a team that caught fire early, but even the slightest mixture of the bench spelled disaster.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
Yardbarker

Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns and an Unsettled Bench

The Phoenix Suns showed the days of last season on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. What a talented starting lineup could create, a bench unit couldn’t replicate, let alone maintain. Even more, the Suns’ starting unit didn’t have its best night out. With a bench that has...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

