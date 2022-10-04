Read full article on original website
USPS price hike takes effect this month
(NEXSTAR) – The holidays may be months away, but holiday peak pricing is already going into effect at the United States Postal Service. “Peak-season pricing” starts Sunday, October 2 and lasts through January 22, 2023, USPS said. Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Retail Ground prices are all affected, though international products […]
Update: United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
More information has been made public regarding USPS strategies moving forward from the Post Office itself, including the proposed rebuilding and restructuring of older and less efficient buildings.
SNAP Benefits: Are There Home Delivery Services That Accept EBT Cards?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- the largest federal nutrition assistance program, which provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an Electronic...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers
Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment
The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.
Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love
Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. Thanks to a combination of factors ranging from pilot shortage to climate change-induced disasters to covid-19-induced crew shortages, cancellations and flight delays have become an increasingly common nuisance for travelers; according to information released by the Department of Transportation, 3.2% of U.S. flights were canceled and 24% were delayed during the first six months of the year.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff
You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Butter shortage looms just before Thanksgiving
People may be missing a key item on the dinner table over the holidays after reports indicate butter makers are seeing an increased demand that is outpacing supplies.
Kroger introduces ‘more robust’ self-checkout at 1,700 stores with a ‘gentle nudge’ to avoid you being wrongly arrested
KROGER has rolled out new technology in thousands of its stores that's designed to make the self-checkout more robust. Developers revealed the new AI-powered checkouts will give shoppers a “gentle nudge” if they make an unintentional error while scanning their groceries. More than 75 per cent of errors...
Target and Amazon beginning holiday sales in October
Move over Halloween — it’s time for Christmas shopping.
Train dispatchers union ratifies labor agreement
Members of the American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA) have ratified the labor contract with the freight railroads, joining three other unions that have already done so. The new labor deal covers those working on the Belt Railway of Chicago, BNSF (NYSE: BRK.B), Conrail, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), Indiana Harbor Belt, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis and CN (NYSE: CNI) subsidiary Wisconsin Central.
Robot trucks get their own safety inspection treatment
Robot trucks are getting their own Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections because, well, they are not like other trucks. It took 2 1/2 years of work by commercial motor vehicle inspectors, state highway patrols, inspection and enforcement experts, motor carriers, autonomous truck developers and government officials to develop standards to inspect trucks with automated driving systems.
Walmart Misleads Customers About Medication
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
