abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health providing free mammograms during “Lunch and Learn” event
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital will be providing free mammograms as part of their Women’s Center “Lunch and Learn” initiative. The event will take place on Sat., Oct. 8 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at 129 North Washington Street. Surgeon and breast...
live5news.com
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 7 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
Orangeburg man lending a helping hand to Ian victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Many are looking to help those who were hurt and lost homes when Hurricane Ian hit. Efforts are being made right here in Orangeburg to get needed supplies to those in Florida. “It’s just so much suffering, you know and your heart go out for the...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
coladaily.com
Popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop opening new location downtown Columbia
A coffee company that once began as a farmers market venture has quickly expanded into multiple shops around South Carolina. Knowledge Perk Coffee Company will open soon in Columbia, marking the fourth location for the business in the state. The company kicked off in 2017 but did not have a...
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
franchising.com
Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina
October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
