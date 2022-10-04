Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota GOP candidate who once said he'd 'try to ban abortion' now declares it a 'constitutional right' while holding a baby as he trails in the polls
A Minnesota GOP candidate for governor is backtracking on abortion as election day approaches. Scott Jensen told MPR News in March that he would "try to ban abortion" but now says its a state right. The shift comes as Republicans grapple with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Top Republican urged murder charges for women who defied abortion ban
Pennsylvania governor hopeful Doug Mastriano made comments in 2019 while discussing abortion bill he proposed as state senator
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden says he's not going to 'sit by' and let Republicans enact 'extreme policies' on reproductive rights
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is not going to "sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies" when it comes to reproductive health care, announcing new steps to enhance abortion protections as he marked 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion
"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest
WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Where Abortion Is Literally on the Ballot in 2022
Since the Supreme Court eliminated the national right to abortion in June, abortion policy has been sent back to the states. Now some of those states are letting voters decide directly how abortion should be regulated within their borders. Six states have amendments or measures affecting abortion on the ballot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Ron Johnson releases sample abortion referendum, pushes back on Evers' special session call to make it possible
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson released a sample referendum question for Wisconsin's abortion law Tuesday, the same day the state's Republican legislators shot down an attempt from the Democratic governor to make such an initiative possible. Johnson himself did not support Gov. Tony Evers' special session aimed at...
"Terrible timing, terrible tactics": Fox News host scolds Graham for hurting GOP with abortion bill
Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the "terrible timing" of his federal abortion ban bill on Tuesday. If passed, the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would federally ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, extending abortion restrictions to blue states. Unveiled less...
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP Official Supported Murder Charges for Women Who Get Abortions
The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor once said that if women violated an abortion ban, they should be charged with murder. State Sen. Doug Mastriano made the comment as part of an interview with a Pennsylvania radio station in 2019, according to NBC News. Mastriano, who had sponsored a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, was asked about a hypothetical woman who had an abortion at 10 weeks’ gestation.
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
The Biden administration plans to expand abortion access in all states
Today, President Joe Biden announced new guidelines and grants aimed to protect reproductive rights and discussed how abortion rights have been curtailed since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court of the United States in June. The address was given to the second meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task force, 100 days after the landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization slashed nationwide abortion rights.
bloomberglaw.com
Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)
The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
Comments / 0