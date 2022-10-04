Read full article on original website
Watertown city council members try and persuade Mix to stay on as city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown council members sat down earlier this week, trying to persuade outgoing City Manager Ken Mix to stay on the job. “Lisa and I sat down together Tuesday, and had a really frank discussion of his needs, and some of his issues,” said council member Patrick Hickey.
Watertown city manager decides not to renew contract amid council tensions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has less than 90 days to find a new city manager after current city manager Ken Mix has decided to not renew his contract. After an executive session that lasted more than an hour Monday night, Watertown city council returned to council chambers and announced that Mix is not renewing his contract.
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
Ogdensburg’s city manager says future staffing cuts are inevitable
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Just because the proposed Ogdensburg budget doesn’t include staffing cuts in 2023, outgoing City Manager Stephen Jellie says cuts in future years are inevitable. The proposed budget holds the line on taxes, but now has a deficit of $3.5 million. More than half of...
Miss the Duffy-Gray Assembly debate? Watch it here!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News hosted a debate Wednesday between candidates for the 116th Assembly District. Conservative Susan Duffy and Republican Scott Gray faced off in a debate that grew lively at times. Aside from answering questions, Gray and Duffy did not shy away from going back and...
Ogdensburg lawmakers scramble to iron out budget before city manager leaves
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councillors are getting an early start on next year’s budget as the city stares down a $3.5 million budget gap. Outgoing city manager Stephen Jellie has been pushing to get a head start on the budget. Council members reviewed a tentative 2023 spending plan at a meeting Monday night.
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Copenhagen Fire Department needs more petition signatures, says state group
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - We have clarity on how many signatures Copenhagen Fire Department supporters would need to force a public vote on whether or not the department should be disbanded. The village voted to make that happen. Supporters of keeping the department have 30 days to get a...
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O.C. Stalker and Anna Lord Stalker Garrison, she moved to Downsville, New York as a young girl where she attended school. After graduating in 1940, she worked in the school office as secretary to the principal, Professor Tingue. On April 5, 1942, Jeanne married Robert C. Place, a marriage that would last more than 70 years. After WWII, Mr. and Mrs. Place moved to West Carthage to help manage, and eventually own, the Braman Manufacturing Company in Carthage. Braman was a family-owned business started by Jeanne’s Uncle in 1908. At the time, Braman’s was one of the largest producers of hardwood brush blocks and handles, which were then sold to companies to make industrial and household brooms and paint brushes. The company also produced map rollers and moldings for Rand McNally Map. Co. and the U.S. Department of Interior. Jeanne served as the company’s Vice President. In retirement, the Place’s resided in Lake Placid, Florida. Mrs. Place is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Bud) Church, Pamela Cole, and Paula DeLong, and five grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, father, and his wife, Mildred, mother and her husband, Channing, and brother Orman H. Stalker. Also predeceasing her are sons-in-law Donn Cole and Dale DeLong. Jeanne’s passion was golf and she was a member of Carlowden Country Club and Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida. She attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a member of the Dickens Club. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street Rd., Watertown, NY, 13601. A special thank you to the nurses at Lewis County General for their care and compassion. Arrangements are private with Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
Jefferson County lawmakers protest state’s gun law with resolution
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County legislators passed a resolution Tuesday night in protest of the state’s newest gun law. The resolution calls the new law an attack on an “inalienable right to keep and bear arms.”. Dozens of people were at the meeting, many expressing their...
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
