WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne Stalker Place, 99, of West Carthage, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Born in Westfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of O.C. Stalker and Anna Lord Stalker Garrison, she moved to Downsville, New York as a young girl where she attended school. After graduating in 1940, she worked in the school office as secretary to the principal, Professor Tingue. On April 5, 1942, Jeanne married Robert C. Place, a marriage that would last more than 70 years. After WWII, Mr. and Mrs. Place moved to West Carthage to help manage, and eventually own, the Braman Manufacturing Company in Carthage. Braman was a family-owned business started by Jeanne’s Uncle in 1908. At the time, Braman’s was one of the largest producers of hardwood brush blocks and handles, which were then sold to companies to make industrial and household brooms and paint brushes. The company also produced map rollers and moldings for Rand McNally Map. Co. and the U.S. Department of Interior. Jeanne served as the company’s Vice President. In retirement, the Place’s resided in Lake Placid, Florida. Mrs. Place is survived by three daughters, Roberta (Bud) Church, Pamela Cole, and Paula DeLong, and five grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, father, and his wife, Mildred, mother and her husband, Channing, and brother Orman H. Stalker. Also predeceasing her are sons-in-law Donn Cole and Dale DeLong. Jeanne’s passion was golf and she was a member of Carlowden Country Club and Sun ‘N Lakes Golf Club in Lake Placid, Florida. She attended Grace Episcopal Church and was a member of the Dickens Club. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice, 1398 Gotham Street Rd., Watertown, NY, 13601. A special thank you to the nurses at Lewis County General for their care and compassion. Arrangements are private with Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

