Sentencing: Lincoln County man sentenced in death of city councilor

The following is information sent to The News Guard from the Lincoln County District Attorneys Office.

On October 4, 2022, Jack Edward Sigler, age 54, pleaded guilty to four counts of Burglary in the First Degree and one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree for intentionally killing Waldport resident and City Councilor Mark Cameron Campbell on December 6, 2020. Senior Judge Eric Bergstrom sentenced Sigler to 326 months (27 years) in prison.

In the early morning hours of December 6, 2020, Mark Campbell and his wife Christine were awakened by sounds coming from a neighboring unoccupied apartment they owned. Mr. Campbell entered the apartment and was confronted by Sigler, who was in the process of stealing valuable items. Sigler stabbed Mr. Campbell to death before fleeing the scene. The investigation revealed that Sigler knew Mr. Campbell and his family and Sigler was aware that the apartment was unoccupied and contained valuable items.

In a packed courtroom on October 4, 2022, Sigler admitted to intentionally killing Campbell and burglarizing the same apartment three separate times in the days leading up to Campbell’s murder. At sentencing Sigler addressed Campbell’s family and apologized, saying that he hopes to be forgiven one day.

Several of Mr. Campbell’s family members and friends spoke during sentencing about the wonderful man he was and the tremendous loss they have experienced and will continue to experience. District Attorney Lanee Danforth spoke on behalf of the state, encouraging those who loved Mr. Campbell to remember him for the man he was and not for what happened to him that fateful morning. Senior Judge Bergstrom addressed Mr. Campbell’s family, stating that Mr. Campbell was a remarkable man and that he hoped the defendant taking responsibility for his actions would provide peace and closure for the family.

District Attorney Danforth wanted to take this opportunity to explain how and why the settlement agreement was reached in this case. Below is her explanation.

The job of a prosecutor is to seek truth and pursue justice. The truth in this case, as demonstrated by the evidence obtained during a lengthy and thorough investigation, is that Jack Sigler committed several burglaries and intentionally killed Mark Campbell.

Justice in this case required reaching an agreement with the defendant that both protected the community and considered the wishes of Mark Campbell’s family. The state believes a jury would have convicted Sigler of all crimes he was charged with if this case had proceeded to trial. What many people don’t know is that years of ongoing litigation, especially in a homicide case with complex legal issues, can follow a conviction at trial. A defendant has the right to file appeals and seek other legal remedies that can take years to resolve (sometimes 20+ years). The ongoing litigation that follows a conviction at trial causes victims’ families to relive the traumatic loss of their loved one repeatedly and plagues them with uncertainty as to the outcome of the litigation.

In this case it was important to the victim’s family that Sigler serve a predetermined number of years in prison and give up his right to litigate any issues in this case moving forward. The family knows that Sigler was sentenced to 326 months and without ongoing litigation, they can move forward as a family and honor Mark’s legacy as he would have wanted.

The District Attorney’s Office commends the victim’s family, friends, and our community for the strength they have shown throughout the entirety of this case. Mark Campbell was a beloved member of our community, and this tragic loss is one that will not soon be forgotten.