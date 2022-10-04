Read full article on original website
Douglas Wells
2d ago
Like I said before people will not move over people will not slow down because they're not paying attention what's in front of them they gotta have that phone in your hand or that cigarette or that vapor don't matter it's always about everybody else but people will not slow down
kjzz.com
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
PHOTOS: Roy City crash leaves one hospitalized
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A traffic accident occurred in Roy City Wednesday morning, restricting traffic in all directions. Roy City Police say the accident occurred at 4000 South Midland Dr. around 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene of the crash, and one of the people involved in the crash was transported to a local […]
kslnewsradio.com
Crash in Millcreek leaves motorcyclist in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah — A motorcyclist was left in critical condition after a crash with a Jeep in Millcreek this morning. Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was hit around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of 4500 South 1100 East in Millcreek.
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
kslnewsradio.com
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
890kdxu.com
Police Search Plane After Note Found On SLC Airport Flight
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Police say they found no threats on board a Southwest Airlines flight after it arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport last night. Law enforcement searched the plane after a note with a threat was found by a passenger on the flight from San Jose. Passengers were held on board while officers and canine units cleared the plane. The airline now says the note was a non-credible threat and that standard procedure was followed, including keeping the plane away from the terminal while it was searched.
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
POLICE: 5 y/o hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A five-year-old boy was hospitalized after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Roy on Wednesday night. Sergeant Josh Taylor of Roy Police Department (RPD) told ABC4 that officers were dispatched to the area of 2675 West 4400 South at 6:02 p.m. on reports of a five-year-old boy who […]
kjzz.com
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man charged with girlfriend’s murder in Rose Park shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A first-degree murder charge was filed Wednesday against Jayden Wade Fernelius in the Salt Lake City shooting death of Lyberdee Cisneros. Fernelius, 20, was the boyfriend of 24-year-old Cisneros. At 8:25 p.m. Sept. 25, Salt Lake City police were...
Gephardt Daily
Person who pulled over on Ogden I-15 shoulder because of flat tire struck, killed by passing pickup; 2nd victim critically injured
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a second is suffering from critical injuries after an accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 15 in Ogden. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m., after the driver of a northbound pickup truck and trailer pulled onto the left shoulder of the freeway to fix one a flat tires on the trailer. A second northbound truck and trailer also stopped. Both trailers had construction equipment.
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Highway Patrol receives tools for interactions with people with autism
SALT LAKE CITY — The Autism Council of Utah gave the Utah Highway Patrol hundreds of bags this morning, aimed at improving troopers’ interactions with people with autism. The Autism Council of Utah, along with Doug Smith Subaru, gave the UHP 600 autism sensory bags. Each bag has...
kslnewsradio.com
Explosion inside motorhome being investigated
MURRAY, Utah — Investigators in Murray are looking into what caused an explosion inside a motorhome Wednesday evening. Steve Robertson, of the Murray Fire Department, told KSL the incident happened in the area of 1795 E. Ann Dell Lane at 6:22 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, there...
kjzz.com
Details murky after flames erupt off I-80 near site of multiple wildfires this year
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A fire seen raging momentarily on traffic cameras early Tuesday appeared to be under control before 7 a.m. The blaze apparently sparked at around 6:30 a.m. off westbound I-80 near the Saltair interchange in Magna, where state Route 202 meets up with the interstate. It's...
Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check
WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
KSLTV
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
KSLTV
Mother of 5-year-old boy hit by truck says she has no bad feelings for driver
ROY, Utah — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a truck spoke with KSL TV about the crash. Jennifer Roberts said her son Bentley Roberts is in critical but stable condition at Primary Children’s Hospital. On Thursday, Roberts said she received some good news...
