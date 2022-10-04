Read full article on original website
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
Fox 59
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
WISH-TV
Central Indiana man gets kidney donation from coworker
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jason Thomas was a relatively healthy person. He certainly wasn’t expecting his kidney to fail him. “It was definitely a shock. I mean, I was born with one kidney, but it was still a shock,” Thomas said. Initially, a change in lifestyle and diet...
Fox 59
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected. Often called “sleeping sickness” in horses, the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus is a rare mosquito-borne virus that can infect both humans and horses. The Indiana Department of Health is alerting people to protect themselves and monitor their horses after confirmed cases in northern Indiana.
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
WHAS 11
Indiana dad auctions off rare bourbon to help son
Nathan Perdue found out his 3-year-old son Wyatt had cystic fibrosis 10 days after he was born. Now, Perdue is selling his bourbon to raise money for a cure.
Fox 59
Muncie suspends 2 employees over accounting 'inconsistencies'
The city of Muncie suspended two employees after discovering some accounting “inconsistencies" and asked Indiana State Police to look into the matter. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/muncie-suspends-2-employees-over-accounting-inconsistencies/. Muncie suspends 2 employees over accounting ‘inconsistencies’. The city of Muncie suspended two employees after discovering some accounting “inconsistencies" and asked Indiana State Police to...
horseandrider.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Fox 59
Fall Festivities return to Downtown Indianapolis!
INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana. From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis. Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc.,...
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
travelawaits.com
21 Incredible Indiana Food Trails To Satisfy Your Inner Foodie
The 21 food trails by the Indiana Foodways Alliance showcase authentic Indiana food culture. On these trails, you’ll find some of the best local food in the state. You’ll find almost any food you’re looking for on one of the trails, be it those pies the Midwest is famous for to the pork that Indiana is so well known for.
Fox 59
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
Roommate facing murder charge after Purdue University student killed in dorm
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
indianapublicradio.org
Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?
Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
