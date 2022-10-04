ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma judge rules man competent to be executed this month

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

An Oklahoma judge ruled Tuesday that a man on death row for killing his 9-month-old daughter is competent to be executed, paving the way for his lethal injection next month.

Judge Mike Hogan in Pittsburg County, where the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is located, issued his decision in the case of Benjamin Cole, 57, who is scheduled to die on Oct. 20. Cole's attorneys said they plan to appeal.

His attorneys have argued that Cole suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and that a lesion on his brain has worsened in recent years, affecting the part of his brain that deals with problem solving and movement. They told the state's Pardon and Parole Board last month that Cole has refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow prisoners.

Cole’s execution would be the sixth since Oklahoma resumed carrying them out in October 2021.

icemomma 1
2d ago

They should do this more often with the ones that commit hideous murders They are a burden to keep them aliveJails are over crowded

David Jacobs
1d ago

Why do we allow these people to live rent free and eat free for years before they die. They should be punished the same way as their own victims died after they are found guilty not 15 years later!

guest
1d ago

Mental illness or not!!!!!murder is murder and that person cannot be brought back so you SHOULD pay the ultimate price if your cuckoo or not!!!!!

