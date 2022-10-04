ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

The Commercial Appeal

How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. is connected to Bill Russell

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s name will soon be the answer to what may become a popular sports trivia question. Lofton is one of the last players in the NBA who will wear the No. 6. The NBA announced in August that the jersey will be retired retired throughout the league in honor of basketball and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Players currently wearing the number are grandfathered into the number.
Yardbarker

Harrison Barnes discusses trade rumors, uncertain future with Kings

Over the last two seasons, Harrison Barnes has seen his name surface in the rumor mill several times. Most recently, the Sacramento Kings reportedly considered dealing Barnes to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for John Collins. Entering his 11th NBA season, Barnes joked that he's following ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and...
FOX Sports

LeBron, Lakers blown out in preseason opener vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first preseason game to the Sacramento Kings 105 to 75. LeBron James had 4 points exclusively off of free throws - going 0 for 7 from the field. Anthony Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their highlights and lowlights of last night’s game.
NBC Sports

Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season

Three-pointers are the name of the game. Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers. Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected...
