How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. is connected to Bill Russell
Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s name will soon be the answer to what may become a popular sports trivia question. Lofton is one of the last players in the NBA who will wear the No. 6. The NBA announced in August that the jersey will be retired retired throughout the league in honor of basketball and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Players currently wearing the number are grandfathered into the number.
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Yardbarker
Harrison Barnes discusses trade rumors, uncertain future with Kings
Over the last two seasons, Harrison Barnes has seen his name surface in the rumor mill several times. Most recently, the Sacramento Kings reportedly considered dealing Barnes to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for John Collins. Entering his 11th NBA season, Barnes joked that he's following ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and...
Doc Rivers Will Miss Wednesday’s Game vs. Cavaliers
Doc Rivers will not be available to coach the Sixers on Wednesday.
NBA Preseason Betting: Luka Doncic MVP, Mavs Finals Odds
Vegas has a lot of confidence in Luka Doncic to win the NBA's MVP award this season. However, that confidence is lowered when it comes to the Dallas Mavericks' place in the championship race.
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers blown out in preseason opener vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first preseason game to the Sacramento Kings 105 to 75. LeBron James had 4 points exclusively off of free throws - going 0 for 7 from the field. Anthony Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their highlights and lowlights of last night’s game.
Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Nets Game
According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Thursday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Sacramento Kings 2022 Win Total Odds and Futures Betting Insights
After putting up a record of 30-52 last season and falling short of the postseason, the Sacramento Kings are -120 to hit the over on 33.5 wins in 2022-23. NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Thursday at 4:29 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
NBC Sports
Predicting who will lead the NBA in 3-pointers made in 2022-23 season
Three-pointers are the name of the game. Long-distance shooting has revolutionized the modern NBA as more and more teams are focused on spacing the floor and attempting 3-pointers. Of course, you can’t mention 3-pointers without bringing up Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s imprint in that regard, and he’s expected...
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
