decrypt.co
DeFi Tokens in Chainlink, Lido Finance, MakerDAO Jump 7%
New updates for Chainlink, post-merge improvements for Lido, and Maker’s impressive revenues have helped these DeFi tokens take flight. The DeFi market is warming up as winter sets in. The decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink and its native LINK token have risen by nearly 8% over the past 24 hours,...
bitcoinist.com
12 Best Crypto Telegram Groups To Join In 2022-23
The crypto industry is witnessing an increasing number of adoption in the mainstream world today. Many people are quickly adopting the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and creating wealth for themselves through investment and trading. Despite the rapid growth witnessed in the industry and the opportunities it presents, many people still...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
decrypt.co
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
u.today
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
u.today
Cardano Founder Makes Staggering Prediction about BTC, XRP May Make Everyone Cry, SHIB Metaverse Team Reveals Crucial Update: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared summaries of the top four news stories over the past day. Stay tuned for current crypto industry events!. Cardano founder makes staggering prediction about Bitcoin. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano blockchain and Input Output CEO, made an astounding prediction about Bitcoin during a recent YouTube livestream. According...
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
CoinDesk
Zcash May Be Getting Spammed, but the Blockchain is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind it Says
The Zcash (ZEC) blockchain is experiencing a sudden increase in size due to higher transaction volumes, prompting concerns of a potential spam attack. Jameson Lopp, co-founder and CTO of bitcoin storage company Casa, claims the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in a matter of months. The...
Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed. The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved. "At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US...
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
CoinDesk
Lido’s stETH Token Expands to Layer 2 Networks Optimism and Arbitrum
Lido, the leading liquid staking system on Ethereum, said Thursday it will support a wrapped version of its popular staked ether (stETH) token to Ethereum layer 2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism. Each stETH token represents an ether (ETH) token staked with Ethereum’s network, meaning it helps to secure the network...
decrypt.co
Payments Giant Mastercard Launches Cryptocurrency Anti-Fraud Tool for Card Issuers
Mastercard’s Crypto Secure product helps banks to determine the risk of crime associated with crypto exchanges on its payment network. Payments giant Mastercard today is launching Crypto Secure, a new software product designed to help banks and other card issuers identify and block suspicious transactions from crypto exchanges, according to a CNBC report.
decrypt.co
Ubisoft, Take-Two Back Ethereum NFT Game Maker Horizon in $40M Round
Skyweaver game developer Horizon just raised a Series A round with a pair of Web3-friendly video game giants onboard. Horizon, the Web3 startup behind NFT game Skyweaver, just raised a $40 million Series A funding round. Video game publishers Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive are among the notable backers. Major video...
decrypt.co
VeeFriends Toys Coming to Macy’s, Toys'R'Us as Ethereum NFT Brand Expands
Gary Vee’s NFT project has evolved from hand-drawn doodles to polished cartoon creatures—and now toys for the masses. Gary Vaynerchuk’s NFT project VeeFriends will launch plush toys and vinyl figurines later this month through Macy’s and its Toys”R”Us in-store brand. VeeFriends plans to expand...
decrypt.co
Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million
Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
decrypt.co
Fed-Fueled Crypto Bear Market Could Last 12-18 More Months: Solana Co-Founder
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko joins Decrypt’s gm podcast to talk crypto winter vibes and the value of Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko appeared on the latest episode of Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the current crypto bear market and why the Breakpoint conference is...
TechCrunch
Meet the young turks of blockchain, DeFi and web3 exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto
We have an outstanding agenda lined up with leading movers and shakers in the cryptoverse. But you’ll also find some of the hottest early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. We’re talking about founders who are building and betting on the blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and web3. Let’s take...
bitcoinist.com
Why Coinbase Will Launch Crypto Documentary On Amazon
Crypto is coming to the streaming service Amazon due to a Coinbase initiative. Via his official Twitter handle, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, announced the launch of a documentary focused on the crypto industry. The documentary will premiere this Friday, October 7th, 2022. The movie was directed...
