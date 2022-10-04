ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's had a good taste of winning and he ain't going to let that slip': Rio Ferdinand back Trent Alexander-Arnold to use his brilliant goal against Rangers to ignite his season… as he praises Liverpool star's 'character and personality'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Trent Alexander Arnold after his stellar showing in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League.

The fullback opened the scoring with an excellent free kick and showed off impressive range of passing throughout the game.

He was subbed off in injury time to warm applause from the Anfield crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16YFy6_0iM4M4qP00
Trent Alexander-Arnold has drawn praise for his performance against Rangers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ljux_0iM4M4qP00
Rio Ferdinand said the fullback was like a 'magician' on the ball after the game

Speaking on BT Sport's coverage of the game, Rio Ferdinand said: 'With the ball he's a magician. The numbers he's putting up in recent seasons is unseen from a full-back in this country.

'He has lapses in concentration but I like to look at the good things in players. This team has been built to get the best out of him in an attacking sense.'

Alexander-Arnold did have one poor moment when he gave away a free kick just outside the Liverpool box. It was hit harmlessly into the wall, but highlighted the 23-year-old defensive frailties.

For Ferdinand, though, this was a minor point. He continued: ‘Klopp picks a team that is able to get the best out of Trent's best attributes. If he can create a team where they can protect him defensively, then great.

'He’s going to go down as one of the best right back’s we’ve seen in England. He’s going to break all the records in terms of assists and goals. Him and Reece James will go close for their careers.

‘One thing he doesn’t lack is character and personality. He wants to be the best. He asks all the right questions. He’s had a good taste of winning here and he won’t let that slip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Qr2H_0iM4M4qP00
Ferdinand also said he would 'go down as one of the best right back’s we’ve seen in England'

For Michael Owen, the fullback was aided by the performance of his captain. He said: 'I thought [Jordan] Henderson was key today. He filled in for Alexander-Arnold every time he went forward. When he's got Henderson in the team, Alexander-Arnold is a different player.

'I love the way Trent keeps himself to himself. He doesn't feel the need to go on social media. He lets his football do the talking. When he's in this position nobody criticises him. No question at all what he's like in possession.'

Ally McCoist felt the game was an important one for the young fullback, as he explained: 'That will give Trent a major, major boost. The man of the match might have been the Rangers goalkeeper.'

Liverpool ended up comfortable winners thanks to a second half penalty from Mo Salah. They could have had more goals were it not for an excellent performance from Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal.

