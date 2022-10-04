ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Plans for former Boyd Theatre site in Bethlehem revealed. They include over 200 ‘much needed’ apartments and even a movie theater

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Renderings of the new Boyd building are on display Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, before a groundbreaking ceremony in Bethlehem. MONICA CABRERA/The Morning Call/TNS

In about 16 months, the site in downtown Bethlehem where the now demolished Boyd Theatre once sat will begin a new lease on life.

Under a tent during a drenching rain Tuesday afternoon, ground was broken on its replacement, a six-story apartment building that will feature 205 units and bring some “much needed” housing to the downtown area, according to the developers.

The new building, expected to open in early 2024, will keep the Boyd name, which will be featured prominently on the front, according to renderings.

“We definitely want to keep the name alive,” said Plamen “Rocco” Ayvazov, CEO of Monocacy General Contracting , which is developing the property at 26-44 W. Broad St. with DLP Real Estate Capital . “The Boyd turned 100 years old before we tore it down a few months ago. This really was a place to be, but we’re fortunate right now with the shortage of housing, that’s kind of where we’re trying to provide more affordable housing and a safe place for people to live.”

The $50 million project, originally planned as a 14-story building before being scaled back, will also feature about 25,000 square feet of amenities, including a pool, recreation center and garden space.

There will also be a small movie theater for residents, though it could also be open for community events.

The ground floor will feature two retail businesses and Ayvazov said he is looking for tenants.

DLP CEO Don Wenner, who is also revitalizing the Grand Plaza in downtown Allentown, said there was an urgent need for apartments in downtown Bethlehem as the city, and the entire Lehigh Valley, deals with a high demand for rentals .

“I grew up in the area and went to the Boyd as a child and had a lot of fond memories,” he said. “I think what Bethlehem has done better than the rest of the Valley, in my opinion, has made it a great place to want to come out to eat and hang out, but there hasn’t been a place to live here in this great downtown.

“Rocco and I both own smaller properties all around here and in every direction they are 100% occupied. There’s just not enough places to live. A place like this with amenities just doesn’t exist around here.”

Once a vibrant staple of the performing arts scene in Bethlehem, the Boyd Theatre building sat vacant since 2011 after suffering severe weather damage that year. The storefronts next to the theater, which used to house Edible Arrangements and Ruby’s Floral Factory, were condemned in 2015 because of Boyd’s deteriorating state.

The building was demolished in February.

The theater got its start in 1921 when Charles and John Kurtz, locals who owned a cabinetry and furniture-making business and restaurant, opened it as the Kurtz Theatre. Three years later, the venue was renamed the Colonial after being bought by the Wilmer and Vincent Theatre Co., which owned the Colonial Theatre in Allentown.

It got the Boyd name in 1934 when A.R. Boyd Enterprises of Philadelphia bought it — along with the Globe Theater in Bethlehem and theaters in Allentown and Easton. The Heydt family bought the Bethlehem building in 1970 and showed films at Boyd Theatre until it closed in 2011.

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds said the project has been a long time coming as the city tries to bring development to the West Broad Street corridor.

“If you’ve been in Bethlehem for any amount of time, you know that our downtown area here especially along this corridor, and Broad Street, has been an area that we’ve been trying to drive investment and we’ve been trying to drive people here to live here to shop here,” he said. “And the investment that Rocco was making into this neighborhood that is going to assist our downtown and help to provide that transition from Main Street into our neighborhoods is just huge.”

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Developers break ground on new building at site of old Boyd Theater in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The weather wasn't going to stop Palmen "Rocco" Ayvazov and Don Wenner from breaking ground on their $55 million replacement for the Boyd Theater. "This has been an iconic location here in the Valley for so many years," Wenner said. "It's really been in disrepair, as Rocco said earlier, for more than a decade now, and really a tremendous need for reinvestment. Not only acquiring the Boyd Theater, but acquiring multiple properties next door to it as well."
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem

Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Business
aroundambler.com

Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant

If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
AMBLER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

An update on the plan to build pedestrian bridge

Bethlehem’s Pedestrian Bridge Committee, established in 2016, is currently working on a project called “Bridge Bethlehem.” The project aims to build a pedestrian bridge connecting Bethlehem’s North and South Sides. Currently, it is unclear when the bridge will be constructed. Although there are already two bridges...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Theaters#Affordable Housing#William Reynolds#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance
LehighValleyLive.com

A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.

The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
EASTON, PA
lvpnews.com

D&L Trail connects North Catasauqua to Northampton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 26 at the North Catasauqua trailhead celebrated the opening of the new completed section of the D&L Trail from Northampton to North Catasauqua. Local representatives from North Catasauqua and Northampton boroughs and local legislators were present, along with the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, trail landowners, project funders, legislators and additional partners.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue

There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
TAMAQUA, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Riding the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway from Jim Thorpe, PA

Jim Thorpe is one of my favorite small towns in Pennsylvania in large part because of how many great things there are to do in the “Switzerland of America”. And, one of the most fun and most popular things to do in town is to ride the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
sauconsource.com

Road Resurfacing Project Will Affect Traffic in Fountain Hill

Most of the road work taking place in Fountain Hill in recent months has been along Broadway, but that will briefly change in the near future, according to a borough official. Borough manager Eric Gratz said Wednesday that a contractor will be resurfacing the borough’s other major thoroughfare–Delaware Avenue–as well as the one-block section of road known as St. Luke’s Place from Monday, Oct. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 13.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley LGBTQ center’s founder lands post with Biden administration

The federal government has gained a new advocate for LGBTQI+ rights who worked for years on behalf of that community in the Lehigh Valley. Adrian Shanker on Monday night announced he will be joining President Joe Biden’s administration as senior adviser on LGBTQI+ health equity in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy