ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
valleyne.org

City of Valley - Asset Liquidation - Purple Wave Auction

The City of Valley is conducting a liquidation of assets via the online auction site Purple Wave. The various items are shown below with a direct link to the actual auction that contains all of the details and pictures. All these auctions will end on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. 1980...
VALLEY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported by the cellphone of one of the passengers killed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the driver of the Honda Accord was 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln. Four passengers died at the scene: 21-year-old Octavias Farr, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch, and 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi, all of Lincoln, and 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha. A sixth passenger, 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln — died later at a hospital. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Union, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday

Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Buffett's successor buys nearly $70M of Berkshire stock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett’s successor bought nearly $70 million worth of stock in the conglomerate he is slated to one day lead. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel disclosed buying 168 Class A shares in the company in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The purchases made last Thursday at prices between $405,800 and $408,514.01 per share will give Abel a small stake of 173 Class A shares in the Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s future, but his holdings pale in comparison to Buffett’s Berkshire investment. Buffett controls more than 30% of Berkshire's voting stock.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two people injured, Acadia smashed in construction zone near Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Two drivers were transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle, construction-zone accident on Highway 50 south of Syracuse. A rock truck with trailer was stopped in the northbound lane waiting for a pilot car to go through a segment of the construction zone. A GMC Acadia was behind the trailer when a pickup truck hit the Acadia and pushed it into the trailer.
SYRACUSE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Union Pacific#Bnsf#Norfolk Southern
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
LINCOLN, NE
huskercorner.com

Nebraska Football: Reactions to Matt Davison’s departure

Former Nebraska football Matt Davison is now also a former member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers athletic department. It was announced today that the ex-wide receiver is going to be stepping down from his duties as Senior Associate Athletic Director in order to head up n NIL that will be geared towards Husker players.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation ordered for meth delivery

NEBRASKA CITY – Lilliana Watson, 22, of Nebraska City was sentenced to probation Monday and ordered to pay restitution for damage to a stolen pickup truck. Watson was arrested after video footage at Johnson's Gas 'N Go showed her and 41-year-old Will Neeman in possession of the truck owned by Jeffrey Liesemeyer.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Whipple comments on offensive performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Kevin, adoptable now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Kevin is a 3-month-old Catahoula-blue heeler mix at the Capital Humane Society. And Executive Director Matt Madcharo thinks there might even be a little border collie in him. If you’re falling in love with Kevin, and he has already been adopted, some of his siblings...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy