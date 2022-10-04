ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso, Ysleta, Socorro ISD superintendents hold State of Education Address

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The superintendents for El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts will hold the El Paso Chamber's State of Education Address on Thursday. El Paso ISD superintendent Diana Sayavedra, Socorro ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New affordable housing development coming to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new affordable housing development will be built in downtown El Paso. Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises' (HOME) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the Nuestra Señora community. The new housing development located at 415 Montana Ave. will house 80 families. "Nuestra Señora is...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person detained in south central El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans encouraged to provide feedback regarding flooding in Central

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cots set up at El Paso airport for migrants waiting overnight for flights

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside the "La Placita" at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the airport while they wait for their early morning flight.
EL PASO, TX
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cbs4local.com

El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Teen injured after crash involving semi-truck at Walter Jones & Global Reach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was injured after a crash involving a semitruck at Walter Jones and Global Reach Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. The investigation revealed that a Tan Kia Cardenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was driving eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high rate of speed, according to police.
EL PASO, TX

