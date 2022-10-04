Read full article on original website
Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
LIST: Halloween events, attractions that are open in El Paso during Oct. 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is almost here and there are a variety of events taking place in El Paso area to get you in the spooky spirit. KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror in far east El Paso:. There is the Resident Evil house and The Devil's Asylum...
Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
El Paso, Ysleta, Socorro ISD superintendents hold State of Education Address
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The superintendents for El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts will hold the El Paso Chamber's State of Education Address on Thursday. El Paso ISD superintendent Diana Sayavedra, Socorro ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre...
New affordable housing development coming to downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new affordable housing development will be built in downtown El Paso. Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises' (HOME) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the Nuestra Señora community. The new housing development located at 415 Montana Ave. will house 80 families. "Nuestra Señora is...
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
El Paso County holds veteran, caregiver survivorship, estate planning summit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County held a summit to better prepare veterans and caregivers for their estate planning needs Thursday morning. The goal is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones. The summit took...
Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
El Pasoans encouraged to provide feedback regarding flooding in Central
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
Cots set up at El Paso airport for migrants waiting overnight for flights
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside the "La Placita" at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the airport while they wait for their early morning flight.
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
Residents ask for transparency from the City of Sunland Park about 224 home subdivision
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — Community members packed Sunland Park City Hall Tuesday night to voice their concerns about a 224-home subdivision set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park. While the city council did not have an item on the agenda to discuss...
City of El Paso looks to fill hundreds of positions with Job and Education Job Fair
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — The City of El Paso and Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host a Job and Education Job Fair at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The free event does not require registration and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 representatives...
Woman accused of kidnapping baby previously offered migrant mother ride to bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby allegedly offered the baby's mother, who was a migrant, a ride to the bus station before taking the baby, the federal complaint states. The FBI was notified by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Sept....
1 person hospitalized following shooting in east El Paso; victims uncooperative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in east El Paso, according to police. Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting sometime around midnight Tuesday morning at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. Police officials said...
El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
Migrants shot in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, Mexican Consulate in El Paso says
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two migrants who were reportedly shot by two men in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, according to The Mexican Consulate in El Paso. Michael and Mark Sheppard were arrested Thursday after authorities said one of them opened fire, killing one man and shooting...
Las Cruces' decision to keep cannabis buffers most likely unable to be appealed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Dispensaries in Las Cruces will have to continue abiding by a city zone buffer after the city council decided to keep the mandated 300-foot distance requirement between other dispensaries and family residential areas. "They actually have a resolution that was brought forth by the...
Teen injured after crash involving semi-truck at Walter Jones & Global Reach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was injured after a crash involving a semitruck at Walter Jones and Global Reach Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. The investigation revealed that a Tan Kia Cardenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was driving eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high rate of speed, according to police.
