ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away

Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Lesbian#Business Industry#Linus Business#Racism#Smallbusiness Industry#Latina#Target#Tx
Rolling Stone

Designers Say Kanye ‘Borrowed’ Ideas Without Their Knowledge

On Monday, Kanye West debuted the Yeezy Season 9 collection to an invite-only crowd of celebrities and insiders at Paris Fashion Week. During the show, he unveiled a t-shirt bearing a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front and, inexplicably, the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back. “We changed the look of fashion over the last 10 years. We are the streets. We are the culture,” Ye said during an extended preamble to the show. “And when it comes to the culture, I am Ye, and everyone knows I am the leader.”  The responses to the ill-conceived...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Cos Concocts New Retail Concept

Cos is countering CO2. The monobrand retailer, a division of H&M, unveiled its new store concept on Sept. 30 with the debut of its store at Biblioteksgatan 3 in central Stockholm, the first to showcase the new template which was created to enhance Cos’ circularity.   The 6,092-square-foot store is the brand’s largest new location to date and features more sustainable materials and fittings as part of Cos’ goal to reduce store CO2 emissions while maximizing the lifecycle of all its interiors. The new door has 66 percent more recycled material than the original Cos store design, which was initially seen in the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Cheryl E Preston

Main Character Syndrome is becoming a popular term among Millennials

Thanks to the Internet we now have an influx of terms and definitions that once were unheard of. On one sharing platform, Tictok the users have come up with a name for people who center conversations and social media posts around themselves which is: Main Character Syndrome. This describes a specific pattern of behavior where for that individual everything revolves around "me, myself and I". This person behaves as if he or she is a star and the world orbits around them.
POPSUGAR

The State of Reggaeton Music Today — in Conversation With Paopao, Katelina Eccleston, and Jesús Triviño

This Latinx Heritage Month, POPSUGAR is celebrating the history and rise of reggaeton with Ritmo. Reggaeton has brought Latinx culture to the forefront globally and has left an indelible mark on music history — but the originators (especially Afro-Latinx and women creators) have not always been recognized for their impact. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, POPSUGAR Juntos content director Johanna Ferreira is in conversation with music historian and artist Katelina Eccleston, Latin Grammy-winning reggaetonera paopao, and TIDAL's senior director of global Latin culture and content, Jesús Triviño, to talk about the state of reggaeton music today on Twitter Spaces.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

‘Shark Tank’ rejects that became super successful

ABC's "Shark Tank" has doled out $100 million worth of deals to hungry entrepreneurs, which has continued as the show begins its 14th season. While not everyone manages to wow the panel of investment-hungry sharks, they've gone on to become successful without their financial investment. Here's a look at a few of those entrepreneurs and inventors whose ideas the sharks rejected, then rocketed on to success anyway.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Everyone Was At Beyoncé’s Renaissance-Themed Party in Paris But You (And Me)

Beyoncé threw a celebrity-studded, Renaissance-themed party last night in Paris, and seemingly everyone was there but you and me: Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Michèle Lamy, Halsey. Even the enigmatic real-estate investor and “NBA superfan” James Goldstein was there. And those lucky enough to be invited really went for it. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the album, which soundtracked a significant chunk of New York Fashion Week, and its accompanying imagery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Max Thieriot Says "Fire Country"'s Big Twist Is Inspired by His Own Small-Town Upbringing

Max Thieriot hails from a small town, so embodying Bode Donovan on the upcoming CBS drama "Fire Country" wasn't too much of a stretch — at least in that regard. The show follows Bode, an incarcerated man who joins an early-release program fighting fires alongside first responders to reduce his five-year prison sentence for robbing a man at gunpoint. The program seems like a great idea, until he's placed in his hometown of Edgewater, coming face to face with the ugly past he's been trying to escape.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy