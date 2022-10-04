Read full article on original website
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Bride Cheered for Billing In-Laws Over Wedding Guests They Secretly Invited
"They are upset because it was their money for their Christmas vacation," the bride said.
Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.
Gratitude has its limits, the superstar has learned. That's a lesson she hopes to impart to the 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs she's working to fund.
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
The Strawberry Letter: His Cousin Is Spreading It Around
The Strawberry Letter: His Cousin Is Spreading It Around
Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away
Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
Bride's Response to 'Miserable' Wedding Day Cheered Online
"The photo of you two [on] the boat in the rain reminds me of 'The Notebook'," one user said.
Florence Pugh Stuns in a Pink Minidress and 6-Inch Platform Pumps
"Don't Worry Darling" actress Florence Pugh was one of the many stars to attend Paris Fashion Week this season, stepping out in a series of Valentino looks in honor of Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli's spring/summer 2023 collection debut at Le Carreau du Temple on Sunday, Oct. 2. Dreamed up alongside...
Designers Say Kanye ‘Borrowed’ Ideas Without Their Knowledge
On Monday, Kanye West debuted the Yeezy Season 9 collection to an invite-only crowd of celebrities and insiders at Paris Fashion Week. During the show, he unveiled a t-shirt bearing a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front and, inexplicably, the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back. “We changed the look of fashion over the last 10 years. We are the streets. We are the culture,” Ye said during an extended preamble to the show. “And when it comes to the culture, I am Ye, and everyone knows I am the leader.” The responses to the ill-conceived...
Cos Concocts New Retail Concept
Cos is countering CO2. The monobrand retailer, a division of H&M, unveiled its new store concept on Sept. 30 with the debut of its store at Biblioteksgatan 3 in central Stockholm, the first to showcase the new template which was created to enhance Cos’ circularity. The 6,092-square-foot store is the brand’s largest new location to date and features more sustainable materials and fittings as part of Cos’ goal to reduce store CO2 emissions while maximizing the lifecycle of all its interiors. The new door has 66 percent more recycled material than the original Cos store design, which was initially seen in the...
More couples are asking wedding guests to help buy a home, experts say
Piggybacking off a COVID-19 economy and with inflation sky-high, more and more couples are becoming more intentional when it comes to the types of wedding gifts they are asking for. The wedding experts at Zola.com, a wedding planning and registry website, have seen a major increase in couples asking for...
Viral Video: A herd of deer quenching thirst with the water of this beautiful lake in Switzerland
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Now the Internet is a medium that shows us both beautiful parts as well as terrifying things that happen in the world. But here, I recently found a pleasing video on social media that touched the bottom of my heart, and I think your heart will fall in love like mine.
Main Character Syndrome is becoming a popular term among Millennials
Thanks to the Internet we now have an influx of terms and definitions that once were unheard of. On one sharing platform, Tictok the users have come up with a name for people who center conversations and social media posts around themselves which is: Main Character Syndrome. This describes a specific pattern of behavior where for that individual everything revolves around "me, myself and I". This person behaves as if he or she is a star and the world orbits around them.
The State of Reggaeton Music Today — in Conversation With Paopao, Katelina Eccleston, and Jesús Triviño
This Latinx Heritage Month, POPSUGAR is celebrating the history and rise of reggaeton with Ritmo. Reggaeton has brought Latinx culture to the forefront globally and has left an indelible mark on music history — but the originators (especially Afro-Latinx and women creators) have not always been recognized for their impact. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, POPSUGAR Juntos content director Johanna Ferreira is in conversation with music historian and artist Katelina Eccleston, Latin Grammy-winning reggaetonera paopao, and TIDAL's senior director of global Latin culture and content, Jesús Triviño, to talk about the state of reggaeton music today on Twitter Spaces.
‘Shark Tank’ rejects that became super successful
ABC's "Shark Tank" has doled out $100 million worth of deals to hungry entrepreneurs, which has continued as the show begins its 14th season. While not everyone manages to wow the panel of investment-hungry sharks, they've gone on to become successful without their financial investment. Here's a look at a few of those entrepreneurs and inventors whose ideas the sharks rejected, then rocketed on to success anyway.
Everyone Was At Beyoncé’s Renaissance-Themed Party in Paris But You (And Me)
Beyoncé threw a celebrity-studded, Renaissance-themed party last night in Paris, and seemingly everyone was there but you and me: Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Michèle Lamy, Halsey. Even the enigmatic real-estate investor and “NBA superfan” James Goldstein was there. And those lucky enough to be invited really went for it. Everyone seemed to lean into the capital-F fashion vibes of the album, which soundtracked a significant chunk of New York Fashion Week, and its accompanying imagery.
Of Course Carrie Bradshaw Carries a Pigeon Bag in "And Just Like That" Season 2
If anyone can make JW Anderson's pigeon clutch feel wearable, it's Carrie Bradshaw. On Oct. 5, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted toting around the unusual handbag while filming "And Just Like That" in New York City, offering fans a first glimpse at her character's eclectic style in the show's forthcoming second season.
She Left Kenya For America With Big Dreams, Now Irene Gakwa Is Missing
Irene Gakwa has been missing since March 2022. The aunt, sister, and daughter moved to America from Kenya in 2019 to join her brothers and work towards her dreams of being a nurse. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho. Gakwa, who is the youngest of three children,...
Max Thieriot Says "Fire Country"'s Big Twist Is Inspired by His Own Small-Town Upbringing
Max Thieriot hails from a small town, so embodying Bode Donovan on the upcoming CBS drama "Fire Country" wasn't too much of a stretch — at least in that regard. The show follows Bode, an incarcerated man who joins an early-release program fighting fires alongside first responders to reduce his five-year prison sentence for robbing a man at gunpoint. The program seems like a great idea, until he's placed in his hometown of Edgewater, coming face to face with the ugly past he's been trying to escape.
