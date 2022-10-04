Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.

FRYEBURG, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO