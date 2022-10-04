ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

102.9 WBLM

"The Tater Report" Is A Portland, Maine Treasure

The best thing on the internet coming out of Maine right now could very well be "The Tater Report." This incredible social feed is the genius of the Portland Parks and Recreation Department and a man named TATER. Tater is Keith Forest, a Parks and Rec employee who has worked for the city for 20 years. His Tater Report videos have been viewed by thousands around the world!
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga's in Windham, Maine

Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
WINDHAM, ME
102.9 WBLM

Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?

Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE

5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
SACO, ME
102.9 WBLM

'Serious Threat' Shuts Scarborough, Maine, High School

Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday by a "serious threat," according to Scarborough Police. Police told WGME TV that the threat was made via text message. A student notified school officials, who in turn reported the threat. As a precautionary measure, classes and after school activities were canceled for the day at the high school, according to WGME.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Love Mexican Food? Margaritas Restaurant Coming Soon to Brunswick, Maine

Mexican food is my favorite of all time! Who doesn't love munching on chips and salsa and a cheesy gooey quesadilla, and washing it down with a margarita on the rocks with salt? In the words of Luke Bryan, "now that's my kind of night!" Of course, I love a place that serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, but as far as chain restaurants go, Margaritas puts out a pretty fantastic product.
BRUNSWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
WATERVILLE, ME
102.9 WBLM

Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938

Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
FRYEBURG, ME
102.9 WBLM

The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair

When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
FRYEBURG, ME
102.9 WBLM

Dead and Company Will Play Legendary Fenway Park on Its Final Tour

The end is near for one of the most popular touring bands. Dead & Company announced the dates for its upcoming tour, which will be its last. The band, which includes three long-time Grateful Dead members, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart, announced that 2023 would be the band's final tour. Now that the dates are out, Dead Heads and rock fans across the land can see where they may have an opportunity to see the legends perform.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

