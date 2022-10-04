Read full article on original website
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine, Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Maine Walmart Etiquette, My Guide To Get In and Get Out
I am an avid Walmart goer and shopper. I do this because they have the best prices around. However, the store is always packed and in order to get in and get out and spend as little money as possible they're are a couple tricks I have to remind myself to abide by.
“The Tater Report” Is A Portland, Maine Treasure
The best thing on the internet coming out of Maine right now could very well be "The Tater Report." This incredible social feed is the genius of the Portland Parks and Recreation Department and a man named TATER. Tater is Keith Forest, a Parks and Rec employee who has worked for the city for 20 years. His Tater Report videos have been viewed by thousands around the world!
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
Modern Amenities Meet Historic Exteriors in This 150 Year Old Farmingdale, Maine Home
It's likely that if you've lived in Central Maine for more than five minutes than you've probably driven past this towering property situated on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale. Currently on the market, this massive home was built in 1872 (over 150 years ago!) and was dubbed the Captain Nathaniel Stone house. And, even cooler than that, according to WikiPedia,
Want to Buy This Auburn, Maine, Roller Skating Rink, the Legendary Rollodrome?
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga’s in Windham, Maine
Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?
Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
‘Serious Threat’ Shuts Scarborough, Maine, High School
Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday by a "serious threat," according to Scarborough Police. Police told WGME TV that the threat was made via text message. A student notified school officials, who in turn reported the threat. As a precautionary measure, classes and after school activities were canceled for the day at the high school, according to WGME.
Love Mexican Food? Margaritas Restaurant Coming Soon to Brunswick, Maine
Mexican food is my favorite of all time! Who doesn't love munching on chips and salsa and a cheesy gooey quesadilla, and washing it down with a margarita on the rocks with salt? In the words of Luke Bryan, "now that's my kind of night!" Of course, I love a place that serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, but as far as chain restaurants go, Margaritas puts out a pretty fantastic product.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Have You Ever Charged to Let People Park on Your Lawn for a Maine Fair?
People who own homes near fair and festival grounds are sitting on opportunities to make some cash. If you've ever been to the Fryeburg Fair, you've likely seen many people standing on the side of Main Street waving flags and posting signs that read "Parking." I've always had questions about this sort of business.
Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938
Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
This Maine City Ranked No. 17 out of 182 for Best Foodie Cities 2022
If Portland, Maine, has one thing, it’s good food. I have practically lived here my entire life and I still have so many restaurants and spots to try just in this very city, let alone the state. We have classics that have been around for generations and are still...
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair
When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
Dead and Company Will Play Legendary Fenway Park on Its Final Tour
The end is near for one of the most popular touring bands. Dead & Company announced the dates for its upcoming tour, which will be its last. The band, which includes three long-time Grateful Dead members, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart, announced that 2023 would be the band's final tour. Now that the dates are out, Dead Heads and rock fans across the land can see where they may have an opportunity to see the legends perform.
