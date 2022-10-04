Where is the meat? United Way of Iredell launching program to help fill shortage

Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
WBTV
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health System recognized at Health Care Heroes ceremony
Iredell Health System was recently recognized at the inaugural Charlotte Business Journal Health Care Heroes Awards ceremony. Through its health care heroes program, the Charlotte Business Journal seeks to honor local individuals and organizations that are driving innovation for the health and betterment of others. At the ceremony, the Charlotte...
Ashley Furniture to close local manufacturing facility
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Ashley Furniture Industries will permanently shut down a manufacturing facility in Statesville next month, according to a notice filed with state officials. The move will impact 111 workers at the facility at 607 Meacham Road in Statesville, the company says in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining...
WBTV
Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal. She and her department team members were recognized at a recent ceremony. The Charlotte Business Journal recognized the City for their innovative internal and...
ncconstructionnews.com
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell student prepares to host 5K benefiting FeedNC
Since she was just a little girl, Erin Beinstock has been a runner. So, when she was presented with the challenge of organizing a community service event for her sophomore year project for South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate program, she knew immediately what she would do. With that,...
Man with Down syndrome fired from local Wendy’s without notice, family says
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Stanley family wants answers after their loved one was fired from a job he’s been doing for more than 20 years. Dennis Peek has Down syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy’s. But his family said Wendy’s fired him because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person.”
WBTV
Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
Plasma pays: Center reports surge in donors as people look to supplement their income
CHARLOTTE — A lifesaving donation is also helping some folks make a dime during tough times. As many people struggle with rising prices on everyday items, some are finding unique ways to supplement their income, including plasma donation. Unlike with blood donation, giving up your plasma pays. Channel 9′s...
lakenormanpublications.com
House surrounded by big-box stores denied rezoning
MOORESVILLE – Regular commuters along N.C. 150 have likely passed by this lonely property at least twice a day, if not more. It’s located at the corner of the entrance to the Mooresville Crossing shopping center — home to Best Buy, Staples, Bed Bath & Beyond and several local and national brand retailers.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
DR Horton plots Gastonia development with nearly 700 apartments, homes
GASTONIA, N.C. — A prominent national homebuilder with a large portfolio in the Charlotte market is seeking approvals for a Gastonia project with hundreds of residential units. Documents show the Gastonia Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Thursday on a rezoning request led by D.R....
businesstodaync.com
North Carolina estate hits the market for nearly $30 million
Oct. 5. A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge is on the market for $29.75 million—the most expensive estate property in the Carolinas. The home of the late Chuck Weber, a real estate developer who died last year, it sits on 5.86 acres atop a ridge in Linville Ridge Country Club at an elevation of 5,000 feet.
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th
Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
