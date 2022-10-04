Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Runners finally top CHS
The Swansboro girls cross country team captured a rare win over Croatan on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a three-team home 3A Coastal Conference meet. The Cougars haven’t lost a boys or girls meet since joining the 3A league, but the Pirates ended that streak by placing all three of the podium runners in the race and finishing with 26 points. Croatan placed second with 31 points, while Richlands did not have enough runners to tally a team score.
carolinacoastonline.com
All three county high school football teams on the road this week
CARTERET COUNTY — All three county football teams will be on the road this Friday as conference play continues. West Carteret (4-2 overall) will be at White Oak, East Carteret (3-3) will be at Jones and Croatan (2-4) will be at Richlands. Here is a brief look at each...
carolinacoastonline.com
Mariners pull off impressive 29-22 homecoming win over Northside-Pinetown in league opener
BEAUFORT — East Carteret had a sorry start but a fantastic finish in a Monday night football game with Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners were gashed on defense on the Panthers’ first two drives of the contest and trailed 7-0 after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Havelock overcomes big deficit to beat D.H. Conley 34-28
GREENVILLE — The Havelock football team snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 34-28 victory at D.H. Conley. The Rams faced a 21-0 deficit in the second quarter before scoring five of the game’s next six touchdowns. They improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the 3A/4A Big Carolina Conference with the win. Conley slipped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kristopher Jones, 27; incomplete
Kristopher Relle Jones, 27, of Havelock, NC, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston,NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Vet memorial finds a site
The Swansboro Veterans Memorial – in planning for the past few years – has found a site. In a ceremony at the American Legion Post in Swansboro on Sept. 12, Swansboro businessman Jeffrey N. Bailey signed a letter of intent to convey up to 3 acres of land on Swansboro Loop Road to Swansboro Veterans Memorial, a 501 (C) 3 nonprofit corporation.
carolinacoastonline.com
Time to bring the Twin Bridges Road Race back
October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race. Any runner in the county will tell you the same. The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017. Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11
Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michelle Nathan, 65; service October 11
Michelle Deshong Nathan, 65, of Beulaville, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Her funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Bertha Battle and Rev. Sandra Revell. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
James Cowart, 58; no service
James Thomas Cowart, 58, passed away, with peace and dignity, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after a short illness. James was born in Onslow County, North Carolina, to Louis and Goldie Cowart Monday, September 30, 1963. He spent the next 18 years living in his favorite spot on earth, Swansboro. He was an active member for many years of St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Susan Willis, 74; service October 13
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
Up and Coming Weekly
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise
Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert Smith Jr., 92; service October 8
Hubert “Juney” Clarence Smith Jr., 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Juney, as he was known by many of his friends...
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
carolinacoastonline.com
Clara Bernstein, 71; service October 6
Clara Bernstein, 71, of Morehead City, passed away October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, you can view the service on Munden Funeral Home’s website on Clara’s obituary page. The service can be viewed for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Shirley Conekin, 84; incomplete
Shirley Denning Conekin, 84, of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
