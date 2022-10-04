Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Grazia
Pop Music And Politcians… It’s Complicated
For politicians, walking on-stage to music at the annual party conference could easily seem like a good idea – a simple way to convey an air of confidence and positivity, in spite of how their policies are being received. But, as Liz Truss discovered yesterday, it’s actually fraught with...
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
wdfxfox34.com
Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?
Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
Billboard
Joey Ramone Estate Sells $10M Stake in Ramones Catalog to Primary Wave
Joey Ramone‘s estate has sold a stake in the Ramones icon’s publishing income to Primary Wave for $10 million, a source close to the deal confirmed to Billboard. The acquisition means Primary Wave will both have non-exclusive rights to license the late punk rocker’s name and likeness as well as part of his share of publishing royalties for many of the songs in the NYC band’s catalog. This does not include his solo works.
Pearl Jam Featured on Limited Time Only Compilation for Abortion Access
Pearl Jam are lending their talents to a limited-time-only compilation to raise funds for abortion access. Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, an exclusive to Bandcamp, arrives on Friday (Oct. 7) for 24 hours only, according to Billboard. In addition to Pearl Jam, the 49-track compilation of...
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Gavin Rossdale
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Bush’s 2022 album The Art Of Survival is really heavy. The first sound you hear is a bass line...
Billboard
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Songs
Nobody told the truth better than Loretta Lynn, the country music titan who died Oct. 4 at 90. With more than 50 top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — including 16 No. 1s — her seven-decade career was filled with autobiographical tunes that resonated with millions of people because of her candor and fearlessness.
