Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
Charge your Apple Watch on the go with this $20 keychain
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Apple released its latest smartwatches earlier this month, but the most surprising of these may have been the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a larger, more durable body and longer battery life. It’s also quite pricey at $799, so if you have a tighter budget, you’ll have to sacrifice some runtime to get your hands on one of these wearables.
How to turn Apple Watch haptic feedback to the max
Whether you’re missing notifications on your Apple Watch or just prefer to get more noticeable haptic feedback, read along for how to turn up Apple Watch vibrations. No matter if you’ve got an older model or a new Series 8 or Ultra, you can customize Apple Watch vibrations just the same.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great
Taken as a whole, the Apple Watch is an impressive piece of technology. It remains one of the best smartwatches out there, and it’s by far the most practical option for iPhone owners. Contents. Each year, the Apple Watch gains small improvements that Apple undoubtedly hopes will be enough...
Pixel Watch announced: Google and Fitbit make it the best smartwatch for Android users
Last month we saw Apple release its first rugged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, and now Google, along with the new Pixel 7 lineup, has revealed the details of its first-ever Pixel Watch. Google leaps over Samsung in the Wear OS market with this watch thanks in large part to its deep Fitbit integration.
Google Chrome learns how to count tabs correctly on Android
If you pride yourself on organization in all things, tab grouping in Google Chrome is probably one of your favorite things ever (though if you turn tab groups off, we won't judge). Then again, it feels like the majority of Android users end up opening heaps of tabs on top of each other without a second thought, and only end up engaging with groups by accident. Wherever your felings on them lie, Google is now showing tab groups a little love, as it finally gets smart about how Chrome tallies them up.
Is the Apple Watch UItra too big? We took a bunch of photos to show you
We know what you’re thinking: Is the Apple Watch Ultra too big? It’s definitely bigger than the regular Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, but does that mean there’s no way it’ll look sensible on your wrist?. Contents. How big is the Apple...
Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra: What should you buy?
Here's how the Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch Ultra are different in terms of specs, battery life, features, design and price.
Google Pixel Watch unboxing brings us our best up-close pics and impressions yet
It's hard to believe we're only a couple of days from Google's first wearable actually becoming a reality. After years of rumors and false starts, the Pixel Watch finally brings the company's hardware and software expertise to your wrist, and with any luck, it'll compete among the best smartwatches available today. If you simply can't wait another couple of days — and the leaks aren't doing it for you — this unofficial unboxing might be enough to tide you over.
Google can't stop showing off Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch, debuts new design video
We’ve known the design of the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch since May this year, and while we haven’t yet seen the devices properly revealed by the company, another clip on its YouTube channel gives us a clearer picture of the design for each product. There’s not much to learn from the video, as we’ve seen these three devices from all angles before, but it gives you one of the clearest glimpses of the handsets and smartwatch.
The best Google Pixel 7 cases in 2022
Just as the Google Pixel 7 is a series of small refinements after last year's overwhelming overhaul, Pixel 7 cases needed very few improvements over its Pixel 6 predecessors. After adapting to last year's Cylon of a camera bar, these cases better know how to handle and minimize that thickness into more robust air cushioning or a more textured profile.
Updates on the Pixel are too slow
Updates on Google's Pixel phones are too slow. Before you get your pitchforks, let us explain what we mean. One of the benefits of buying a phone like the Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 6 is getting updates before other OEM devices. Still, installing them takes too long. Seamless updates are heralded as the best thing to happen to software upgrades, and phones that lack the feature are often mocked for the omission. But we're glad Samsung and a few others have refused to implement it.
Google One's VPN will be free for all Pixel 7 owners
Today, at Made by Google 2022, Google has announced that its VPN will be free to all Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users later this year. Previously exclusive to those subscribed to Google One's 5TB or higher plans, all you'll need now is one of Google's latest phones. While it barely squeaked into our list of the best VPNs for Android thanks to no location choice and few extra privacy tools, we noted that it was excellent for people who just wanted a no-frills VPN that just works.
15 new Google wallpapers are ready for your Pixel 7 delivery
The big talking point today is the Made By Google event, where we expect to see the full debut of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel Watch. If you own a Pixel phone, you'll be happy to learn there are now 15 new wallpapers for you to choose from directly from Google. You'll find them on the Pixel 7 if you're buying one, or you'll also be able to get these on a Pixel 3 or later Google device.
Weekend poll: Will you watch the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event this week?
Bombarded by more leaks than any smartphone company in the industry, Google gave up on trying to keep secrets over a year ago. Instead, it's been giving us teases and glimpses of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch all summer long. This week, Google's taking the stage in New York City to officially unveil its latest lineup of gadgets, and even though the leaks have been relentless, it's still an exciting time to be a gadget fan.
More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan
Just a few moments after Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra during the "Far Our" event on September 6, I couldn't help but think of an Ultra iPhone. And then, just a few days after the iPhone 14 series was announced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman came out with information about a supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…
Google's new wired Nest Doorbell is here a whole year after being teased
Google's Pixel 7 event is just around the corner, but it looks like the company doesn’t want to announce all of its products under one roof. Two days before the big launch, Google has released its latest contender for the best smart doorbell crown, and this time around, its new Nest Doorbell is a fully wired solution. There is no fiddling with batteries required, quite in contrast to the Nest Doorbell (battery).
