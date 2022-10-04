ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Varich: Internet-era logic on full display in Spotlight’s school board story

By Special to San José Spotlight
 2 days ago

Spotlight commenters have gleefully called out the many over-the-top accusations its article tossed at local Republicans, which was charmingly entitled “Conservatives infiltrate Silicon Valley school board races.”

As one of those “infiltrators,” I’m also struck by how the article uses a number of flawed rhetorical devices. Sadly, many of these conventions have become more common in the Internet era, contributing to the debased nature of our political debate.

Here are the top five logical missteps the article makes:

No. 1: The article turns nonpartisan, widely accepted concepts into heresy. Andre Macias is running for SJUSD school board because he is disappointed in the district’s academic performance. Zoila Rollins wants some level of parental oversight over textbooks, especially if materials don’t align with personal values. These are concepts and concerns held by parents all across the political spectrum, and certainly not the exclusive concern of the “far right” nor conservatives.

No. 2: The article takes statements out of context to create inaccurate claims. For example, the article turns a candidate’s comment supporting parents’ prerogative to review school curriculum into a false assertion that the candidate is anti-LGBTQ. Additionally, it turns concerns over the extravagances of critical race theory into a sign of inveterate racism.

No. 3: The article conflates ideas that are not the same to create a false atmosphere of terror. Check out the Orwellian tricks: “recruiting” candidates becomes “grooming.” Extremist critical race theory ideas simply becomes anodyne ethnic studies.

No. 4: The article repeats unverified claims from a hyper-partisan group—the Santa Clara County Democrats—at face value. Claims are not fact-checked, and are based upon unverified, undated and clearly manipulated online imagery. Much of the article is simply the outlandish claims found on the SCC Dems website and Twitter account.

No. 5: The article conflates a person’s retweets and shares with endorsements of every position ever taken by the originator of the shared post. This is an overreach of monumental proportions, and the sort of ham-fisted logic that would tar just about anybody who ever shared a link to anything on Facebook or Twitter. This is elevating the seven degrees of Kevin Bacon into a forensic tool.

Look, I know politics ain’t bean bag, and Spotlight has every right to pen as partisan a piece as it wants. I’m not complaining. Just reminding everyone that, as we move forward into what media critics call a Post Persuasion era, we should all watch out for these tricks and techniques.

Keep your antennas tuned, because soon enough, we will all be infiltrators.

Robert Varich is a Campbell Union High School District trustee and is running for reelection.

San José Spotlight

How new education laws can help Silicon Valley parents

From equitable early child care access to nutritious school meals, a slew of new bills will change the state’s education landscape. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed numerous bills to address California’s ongoing struggle with making child care affordable, examine discipline among preschool students and bolster school nutrition. Experts say the new legislation takes crucial steps in supporting students and families, especially those from low-income, minority communities. The laws become effective January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County families lack critical child care, report says

Universal child care in Santa Clara County could be a game changer for families trying to improve their quality of life and help level wealth disparity for thousands. A report released by Joint Venture Silicon Valley today shows free, public child care from birth through age 5 equals money in families’ pockets. The report estimates universal child care programs could allow more than 31,000 people, or 7,000 households, the ability to afford basic needs without aid in Santa Clara County.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose students are chronically absent from class

Santa Clara County’s largest school district is dealing with a double-digit absenteeism problem and working to understand why. Schools are combatting chronic absenteeism through a multi-faceted approach as more and more students miss class, possibly due to COVID-19 infections, mental health issues or other factors. Recent data shows the...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara council questions mayor's ethics

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor is facing scrutiny and ethical questions from her colleagues after she lobbied Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major developer skirt paying higher wages—months before the firm began a spending spree to support her reelection. The Santa Clara City Council voted 6-1 to direct its governance committee to discuss whether councilmembers should be... The post Santa Clara council questions mayor’s ethics appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

Rodríguez: Accreditation ensures quality education

A key aspect of higher education most people don’t spend time considering is accreditation. For many people, as long as the college or university they attend or graduate from is accredited, that’s all they care about. But the process of accreditation, its history and future play a key role in ensuring a high-quality education and assuring students that a given college or university operates with institutional integrity and effectiveness.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor's race boils over at Vietnamese event

Shouting matches at a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates—Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez or San Jose Councilmember... The post San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life

All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
HOMELESS
San José Spotlight

Why one Silicon Valley city is paying for gas and groceries

Mountain View might be the perfect place to test out a guaranteed income program, which aims to raise the quality of life for its struggling residents. So when the city begins sending monthly $500 checks to low-income families at the end of this year, officials are hoping to not only help people just getting by, but... The post Why one Silicon Valley city is paying for gas and groceries appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Person
Kevin Bacon
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Mayor Breed Demanded a Resignation Letter from Kamala Harris's Niece

Wealthy socialite and known Trumper Dede Wilsey has contributed $350,000 to SF ballot measures in the upcoming November election, including $100,000 to the Yes on Prop D campaign to the pro-development YIMBY housing measure. As the Chronicle points out, “The irony is that Prop. D is backed by some of the same people and pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in my Backyard) groups opposing a measure Wilsey is bankrolling to reopen JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate Park.” [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

'A chain that doesn't let go': San Jose State helps expunge criminal records

After being raped and kicked out of her parents house at the age of 13, Diana Carreras slept behind dumpsters or underneath friends’ beds trying to make it to her high school classes. She managed to survive the elements of San Jose streets until her junior year of high school. She was kidnapped and forced... The post ‘A chain that doesn’t let go’: San Jose State helps expunge criminal records appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
davisvanguard.org

The Blossom Hill Killer's Private Judge

After taking the life of an elderly married man and dearly loved father, Jennifer Higgins Bradanini was supposed to go to jail for six months, complete 350 hours of community service, pay $183,857 in restitution, and be on probation for two years. Even though the initial sentence was considered lenient, and outraged the victim’s family, the sentence later was unexpectedly modified. The six-month jail time became home confinement with an electronic monitoring device. Shortly thereafter, Higgins was seen on social media dancing with an ankle bracelet on a rally stage in Los Angeles. In divorce court, a family law judge ordered she didn’t have to work to pay child support, she could pay a private judge instead. In civil court, she asked another judge to order the man who claimed she violated his civil rights to pay her attorney’s fees in an amount of $6,297.50, but her attorneys forgot the proof of service.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed's Resignation Letter List Included Niece of VP Kamala Harris

Mayor London Breed’s controversial practice of having appointees sign secret, undated resignation letters went as far as to include a preemptive letter from a bestselling author who is related to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to newly obtained records. Meena Harris, an attorney, children’s author and niece of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#High School#Conventions#Textbooks#Spotlight S School Board#Republicans#Conservatives#Sjusd
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Disney-themed home haunts Morgan Hill

In celebration of the Halloween spirit, Morgan Hill resident Matthew Stein and his family are once again inviting the public to enjoy their Disney-themed haunted mansion display at their home on Llagas Vista Drive. The family-friendly walk-through display features animatronic characters, coffins, eerie lighting, ominous background sounds and plenty of...
MORGAN HILL, CA
pajaronian.com

Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein

WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why I'm leaving Kaiser after 8 weeks on strike

The last thing I’ll ever do as a mental health therapist for Kaiser Permanente is walk a picket line. I’m leaving Kaiser after eight years of working as a therapist in addiction medicine, and I am hardly alone. Kaiser used to be a stable employer because of its good wages and benefits, but we’ve lost 38 therapists in San Francisco over the past two years, according to figures collected by our union. There are currently only 112 Kaiser therapists providing mental health care in The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

