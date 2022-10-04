ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Astor, FL
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy