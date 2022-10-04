Read full article on original website
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
Hear Me Out, NJ: This Why We Should Reschedule Halloween This Year
Halloween is on a Monday this year and it has me thinking, should we celebrate early? I’m a total Halloween fan and take it upon myself to celebrate the holiday every day during the month of October, so I’m not being a holiday hater. Still, it always is...
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Makes It Five in a Row on Jeopardy!
Ocean City's Cris Punnnullo extended his win streak to five Thursday on Jeopardy! to guarantee himself a spot in a future Jeopardy Tournament of Champions. Pannullo, a former professional poker player, has drawn on-air comparisons from host Ken Jennings to James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor who won 32 straight games in 2019 and took home $2.46 million in regular-season winnings.
Kids and adults love these special throwback eateries in South Jersey
The Pop Shop in Collingswood became legendary from the start in 2005 with coverage and attention from the Food Network. Founders Bill Fisher and Connie Correia attracted more people to an already vibrant restaurant scene in downtown Collingswood in South Jersey. A decade later they opened another site in Medford...
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
Ghost stories from NJ haunts to be told in Toms River on Saturday
TOMS RIVER — The founder of the New Jersey Ghost Hunters Society, a group that has grown to more than 900 people worldwide, will be at this branch of the Ocean County library this weekend to share updates on her experiences with the supernatural. L'Aura Hladik Hoffman is an...
BRICK: 3RD ANNUAL BLACK POSTER PROJECT – MEMORIAL TO THOSE LOST TO DRUG OVERDOSE
Please join us at our third annual Black Poster project. This is a mobile memorial to those who have fallen to the overdose epidemic. The Brick Police Department will be there with our medication drop box and several community groups dedicated to public health and safety. Come out and dispose...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
OMG! The Best French Toast You Must Try in Ocean County, New Jersey
One of the favorite dishes for breakfast has to be "french toast". Along with eggs, pancakes, waffles, and coffee, french toast is one of the most popular breakfast items on most restaurants' menus. For me, I like to keep my french toast simple. Just a bit of butter and maple...
Someone in Ocean County, New Jersey is $10k Richer. Is it you?
It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
PhillyBite
New Jersey's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- For those who enjoy a great buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
UPDATE and Great News From Jackson Skating Center in Jackson, NJ
Recently, I wrote an article about the Jackson Skating Center closing in Jackson, NJ. The only roller skating place in Ocean County. I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. From the Jackson Skating Center Facebook:. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center....
This New Jersey Artist Could Make Your Record Collection Worth A Fortune
I love everything about vinyl records. They are so much fun to collect and research, I love how rich they sound through my record player, and most of all the art on the records and their cases are phenomenal. If you're looking to get into collecting, there are a ton...
Where To Get The Best Noods In Mercer County, NJ
I was doing some research on what this national holiday actually means, and I found out very quickly that National Noodle Day is not to be confused with National Pasta Day. National Pasta Day is for celebrating your favorites like spaghetti, elbows, angel hair, and those sort of things. National Noodle Day is a completely different story.
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
Help Available To Ocean County Seniors Applying For State Anchor Program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County wants to make sure its senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three convenient locations for...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
