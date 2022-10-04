Read full article on original website
Enjoy Dinner with Spirits at Iconic Haunted CNY Inn, If You Dare
Dinner and ghost stories for Halloween? Yes, please!. Forget the haunted house this Halloween. Enjoy an evening dining with spirits and hearing ghost stories at an iconic haunted Central New York Inn, if you dare. Dinner With the Spirits. Join The Brae Loch Inn in Cazenovia, New York, and Soul...
If You Love Retro Video Games, You’ll Love This New York Festival
Do you love classic video games? Get ready to dive into an event for retro gamers. RetroGameCon is coming to Syracuse New York. The event was first established back in 2013, and is still Upstate New York's largest video game expo. You will find it taking place on Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th from 10AM - 5PM at The Oncenter Convention Center:
Merry Christmas, Baby! The Beach Boys Are Coming to Central New York
Christmas in Central New York is always something special to celebrate. But, bring the Beach Boys into the picture and it can be even better. Good news for you: that's a Christmas wish coming true,. The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced they will bring...
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Photo essay: Mamacitas booms by bringing flavor of Puerto Rico to CNY
Just two years after rolling down Central New York streets in her Mamacitas food truck, Sara Rius has made the leap to opening a new standalone restaurant in North Syracuse and finding herself busier than ever creating what she calls authentic Puerto Rican food “with a gringa twist.”. “I...
‘Jeopardy!’ features another Central New York contestant: ‘We’re pretty smart up here’
For the sixth time in six months, a person from Central New York will appear on “Jeopardy!”. “That means we’re pretty smart up here,” joked Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager who lives in Manlius, N.Y. Austin will appear on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, joining recent contestants...
More than 200 band members picked for Macy’s parade. Only 2 are from CNY, and they are twins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As two of eight children in a military family, twins Brooklyn and Bree Goring have already seen much of the country in their 17 years. They’ve lived in California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Indian River.
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York
Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
localsyr.com
Amazon: Needs 700 local employees for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season. Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time. Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
Fowler to induct first class in Wall of Distinction: Who made the cut?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fowler will induct the inaugural class of its Wall of Distinction on Friday night. The ceremony is set for halftime of its football game against Oswego, at approximately 6:45 p.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
iheartoswego.com
Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022
Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY
Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
cnycentral.com
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
Daily Orange
It’s time to pay attention to the ongoing housing crisis in Onondaga County
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 29th, over a hundred New York state tenants and community members gathered at the site proposed for the construction of the aquarium. Onondaga County legislators voted to spend $85 million for the aquarium plan last month. Protestors called for the county and the state to listen to the voices of the people and fund human needs first.
