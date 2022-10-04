ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

If You Love Retro Video Games, You’ll Love This New York Festival

Do you love classic video games? Get ready to dive into an event for retro gamers. RetroGameCon is coming to Syracuse New York. The event was first established back in 2013, and is still Upstate New York's largest video game expo. You will find it taking place on Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th from 10AM - 5PM at The Oncenter Convention Center:
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York

Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
UTICA, NY
Amazon: Needs 700 local employees for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season. Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time. Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus...
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
Pamela Marie Smith – September 29, 2022

Pamela Marie Smith, 50, of Oswego, died unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida while visiting with her daughter. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Avis (Brown) Anctil of Fort Worth, Texas, and the late Valmore Anctil. Pam lived many places throughout her life, and...
OSWEGO, NY
Farm Closing Creamery Putting End to Some of Best Cheese in CNY

Some of the best cheese in Central New York will soon be no more. One farm will stop processing in the next few months so you may want to stock up. The creamery and farm store is closing at Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell have decided to call it quits. "Over the years we have accomplished so much, learned so many new things, and met so many wonderful people. We are grateful for all of it."
REMSEN, NY
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
It’s time to pay attention to the ongoing housing crisis in Onondaga County

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 29th, over a hundred New York state tenants and community members gathered at the site proposed for the construction of the aquarium. Onondaga County legislators voted to spend $85 million for the aquarium plan last month. Protestors called for the county and the state to listen to the voices of the people and fund human needs first.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
