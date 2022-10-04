The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is taking registrations for its painted barn quilt class on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s-level workshop is $65 for center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

HIDDENITE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO