Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health System recognized at Health Care Heroes ceremony
Iredell Health System was recently recognized at the inaugural Charlotte Business Journal Health Care Heroes Awards ceremony. Through its health care heroes program, the Charlotte Business Journal seeks to honor local individuals and organizations that are driving innovation for the health and betterment of others. At the ceremony, the Charlotte...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell student prepares to host 5K benefiting FeedNC
Since she was just a little girl, Erin Beinstock has been a runner. So, when she was presented with the challenge of organizing a community service event for her sophomore year project for South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate program, she knew immediately what she would do. With that,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center happenings
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is taking registrations for its painted barn quilt class on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s-level workshop is $65 for center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Local Civitans honored at district convention
At the 57th annual convention of North Carolina Civitan District West, two members of the Mooresville Civitan Club received major awards. Norman Wilson was recognized as the Francis Essic Civitan of the Decade, and Jim Bullard received the N.C. District West Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Civitan of the...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
Plasma pays: Center reports surge in donors as people look to supplement their income
CHARLOTTE — A lifesaving donation is also helping some folks make a dime during tough times. As many people struggle with rising prices on everyday items, some are finding unique ways to supplement their income, including plasma donation. Unlike with blood donation, giving up your plasma pays. Channel 9′s...
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th
Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
Former Panthers player hosts annual fundraiser supporting kids with heart defects
CHARLOTTE — At 11 months old, little Jim Leitner is a fighter. His battle began before he was born when doctors discovered he had a heart defect. Its continued with two open heart surgeries in the first two months of his life. Through it all, the Leitner family has...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
wccbcharlotte.com
Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
mecktimes.com
M/I Homes announces new community of 172 townhomes in Monroe at Secrest Landing
Renters searching for an affordable new home and empty nesters looking to downsize have a new option with the announcement of Secrest Landing, an M/I Homes community of 172 townhomes in Monroe. Secrest Landing is located off Seacrest Shortcut Road and Rocky River Road, three miles from the Monroe Expressway and Crooked Creek Park. Prices are in the ...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Part of our history': Helicopter returned to VFW in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Alexander County is celebrating after a helicopter they worked on for nine months will be returned. The VFW in Alexander County had their helicopter returned. They say the man who donated it took it back, but a judge...
Raleigh News & Observer
Democrat Jeff Jackson requests investigation into GOP opponent’s voter registration
Democratic congressional nominee Jeff Jackson on Thursday asked the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to investigate whether his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan is fraudulently registered to vote in Mecklenburg County. Jackson and Harrigan are competing for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and...
Elkin Tribune
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County to reassess property values next year
The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night. “The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Schools adopts early start calendar
The Stanly County School Board voted Tuesday to start classes in early August next year, going against the state’s school calendar law. In 2004, the General Assembly passed a school calendar law mandating the opening date for students should be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26, and the closing date for students should be no later than the Friday closest to June 11. The impetus for the law was to prolong tourism in districts along the coast.
