Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Health System recognized at Health Care Heroes ceremony

Iredell Health System was recently recognized at the inaugural Charlotte Business Journal Health Care Heroes Awards ceremony. Through its health care heroes program, the Charlotte Business Journal seeks to honor local individuals and organizations that are driving innovation for the health and betterment of others. At the ceremony, the Charlotte...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Local organizations benefit from Statesville ABC funds

The Statesville ABC Board has awarded education grants to six area agencies to assist with the organizations’ substance abuse programs. This year, the following agencies received a share of the $78,500 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Pharos Parenting, Piedmont Mediation Center and Speak Life and Live.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

South Iredell student prepares to host 5K benefiting FeedNC

Since she was just a little girl, Erin Beinstock has been a runner. So, when she was presented with the challenge of organizing a community service event for her sophomore year project for South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate program, she knew immediately what she would do. With that,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hiddenite Center happenings

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is taking registrations for its painted barn quilt class on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will create their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s-level workshop is $65 for center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.
HIDDENITE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Local Civitans honored at district convention

At the 57th annual convention of North Carolina Civitan District West, two members of the Mooresville Civitan Club received major awards. Norman Wilson was recognized as the Francis Essic Civitan of the Decade, and Jim Bullard received the N.C. District West Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Civitan of the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mecktimes.com

M/I Homes announces new community of 172 townhomes in Monroe at Secrest Landing

Renters searching for an affordable new home and empty nesters looking to downsize have a new option with the announcement of Secrest Landing, an M/I Homes community of 172 townhomes in Monroe. Secrest Landing is located off Seacrest Shortcut Road and Rocky River Road, three miles from the Monroe Expressway and Crooked Creek Park. Prices are in the ...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Democrat Jeff Jackson requests investigation into GOP opponent’s voter registration

Democratic congressional nominee Jeff Jackson on Thursday asked the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections to investigate whether his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan is fraudulently registered to vote in Mecklenburg County. Jackson and Harrigan are competing for the 14th Congressional District, which includes uptown Charlotte, southern and western Mecklenburg County and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County to reassess property values next year

The county will go forward with its plan to reassess tax values for property after the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting on Tuesday night. “The purpose is not to raise people’s taxes. It’s to equalize the tax burden based on the wealth, relative wealth, of the property owners,” Chairman James Mallory said.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Schools adopts early start calendar

The Stanly County School Board voted Tuesday to start classes in early August next year, going against the state’s school calendar law. In 2004, the General Assembly passed a school calendar law mandating the opening date for students should be no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26, and the closing date for students should be no later than the Friday closest to June 11. The impetus for the law was to prolong tourism in districts along the coast.
STANLY COUNTY, NC

