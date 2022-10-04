ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
marktechpost.com

Understanding The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights From The White House

In today’s world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems pose numerous challenges, such as ineffective or unsafe patient care, biases in hiring procedures, undermining people’s privacy, or tracking their activities without their consent. Therefore, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has recently unveiled a legally non-binding document to better protect the American public in the AI age. The paper offers a set of guidelines that companies can follow to protect users better. It provides suggestions on how to incorporate AI rights in technical design.
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

White House proposes voluntary safety and transparency rules around AI

The AI Bill of Rights mandates that AI systems be proven safe and effective through testing and consultation with stakeholders, in addition to continuous monitoring of the systems in production. It explicitly calls out algorithmic discrimination, saying that AI systems should be designed to protect both communities and individuals from biased decision-making. And it strongly suggests that users should be able to opt out of interactions with an AI system if they choose, for example in the event of a system failure.
POTUS
Hays Post

Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump-backed Blake Masters dodges question if he removed ‘big lie’ material from website

Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters sought to dodge questions about whether he scrubbed from his website material supporting the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.During a debate that frequently fizzed with tension, Mr Masters struggled to say if he had taken down that material, and also removed a more hardline position on abortion rights – a position his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly said was part of his “dangerous” views.In August, a page on his website called “The Masters Plan” read: “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess – if...
ARIZONA STATE
Hays Post

U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion for first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Army Times

US Army eyes new ways to evaluate autonomous vehicles

WASHINGTON — With competition to field the U.S. Army’s light robotic combat vehicle starting in the third quarter of 2023, the project’s programmers are working on new testing and evaluation criteria to certify the technology. Although autonomous vehicles have slowly made their way into the commercial realm,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bill Of Rights#Science And Technology#Politics Federal#Ai
Freethink

Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology

Concerned about the rise of facial-recognition technology, some designers are creating fashion for a somewhat counterintuitive purpose: not to get noticed, at least by the cameras. In the Netherlands, Jip van Leeuwenstein designed a transparent “surveillance exclusion” mask that obfuscates a wearer’s face to facial-recognition cameras but not other people....
APPAREL
PC Magazine

Huawei Suspected of Trying to Sidestep US Sanctions Using a Startup

Huawei remains a blacklisted company by the US government, but that apparently hasn't stopped it attempting to circumvent sanctions to get its hands on more advanced chips. As Bloomberg reports, Huawei is thought to be "providing support" for a local startup called Pengxinwei IC Manufacturing Co. (PXW) which was founded in 2021. Why is that raising eyebrows? Because PXW is run by a former Huawei executive, is located close to Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, and is ordering chipmaking equipment in order to build a semiconductor fab. Those orders include foreign suppliers, which Huawei no longer has access to.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TechCrunch

Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots

We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society.
ELECTRONICS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy