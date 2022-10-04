Read full article on original website
protocol.com
White House AI Bill of Rights lacks specific recommendations for AI rules
It was a year in the making, but people eagerly anticipating the White House Bill of Rights for AI will have to continue waiting for concrete recommendations for future AI policy or restrictions. Instead, the document unveiled today by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is legally...
marktechpost.com
Understanding The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bill of Rights From The White House
In today’s world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems pose numerous challenges, such as ineffective or unsafe patient care, biases in hiring procedures, undermining people’s privacy, or tracking their activities without their consent. Therefore, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has recently unveiled a legally non-binding document to better protect the American public in the AI age. The paper offers a set of guidelines that companies can follow to protect users better. It provides suggestions on how to incorporate AI rights in technical design.
TechCrunch
White House proposes voluntary safety and transparency rules around AI
The AI Bill of Rights mandates that AI systems be proven safe and effective through testing and consultation with stakeholders, in addition to continuous monitoring of the systems in production. It explicitly calls out algorithmic discrimination, saying that AI systems should be designed to protect both communities and individuals from biased decision-making. And it strongly suggests that users should be able to opt out of interactions with an AI system if they choose, for example in the event of a system failure.
Biden warns of nuclear Armageddon; risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Trump-backed Blake Masters dodges question if he removed ‘big lie’ material from website
Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters sought to dodge questions about whether he scrubbed from his website material supporting the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.During a debate that frequently fizzed with tension, Mr Masters struggled to say if he had taken down that material, and also removed a more hardline position on abortion rights – a position his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly said was part of his “dangerous” views.In August, a page on his website called “The Masters Plan” read: “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess – if...
Russia-Ukraine war live: nuclear threat is worst in 60 years, Biden says; Ukraine recaptures 500 square km in a week
US president says nuclear threat is worst since Cuban missile crisis ; Ukraine takes back 500 square km of territory in a week
U.S. national debt tops $31 trillion for first time
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America’s daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books school suspension
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic senators urged the Education Department on Wednesday to strengthen regulations against quietly excluding kids from class because of behaviors related to a disability — a practice known as informal removal. Since the pandemic began, parents of kids with disabilities say the practice is on...
U.S. condemns N. Korea's decision to fire ballistic missile over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and beyond, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and halt trains. The South Korean and U.S....
U.S. redeploys aircraft carrier as N Korea flies warplanes after missile launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military planes in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.
U.S., S. Korea, Japan hold defense exercises amid rising tensions on peninsula
U.S., South Korean and Japanese warships conducted ballistic missile defense exercises Thursday near the Korean Peninsula in retaliation to North Korea days earlier firing a missile over Japan.
Army Times
US Army eyes new ways to evaluate autonomous vehicles
WASHINGTON — With competition to field the U.S. Army’s light robotic combat vehicle starting in the third quarter of 2023, the project’s programmers are working on new testing and evaluation criteria to certify the technology. Although autonomous vehicles have slowly made their way into the commercial realm,...
Yellen says development banks need overhauling to deal with global challenges
Development banks need new strategies to address problems that cut across national borders, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Freethink
Inventions that are fighting the rise of facial recognition technology
Concerned about the rise of facial-recognition technology, some designers are creating fashion for a somewhat counterintuitive purpose: not to get noticed, at least by the cameras. In the Netherlands, Jip van Leeuwenstein designed a transparent “surveillance exclusion” mask that obfuscates a wearer’s face to facial-recognition cameras but not other people....
IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and manufacture computer chips in NY
IBM says it will spend the money on the development and manufacturing of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing in the U.S.
PC Magazine
Huawei Suspected of Trying to Sidestep US Sanctions Using a Startup
Huawei remains a blacklisted company by the US government, but that apparently hasn't stopped it attempting to circumvent sanctions to get its hands on more advanced chips. As Bloomberg reports, Huawei is thought to be "providing support" for a local startup called Pengxinwei IC Manufacturing Co. (PXW) which was founded in 2021. Why is that raising eyebrows? Because PXW is run by a former Huawei executive, is located close to Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, and is ordering chipmaking equipment in order to build a semiconductor fab. Those orders include foreign suppliers, which Huawei no longer has access to.
TechCrunch
Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots
We believe that adding weapons to robots that are remotely or autonomously operated, widely available to the public, and capable of navigating to previously inaccessible locations where people live and work, raises new risks of harm and serious ethical issues. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society.
TechCrunch
Post-pandemic, Telemedicine startups are evolving — this one just raised $6M for its hybrid approach
Although there is plenty of investment in telemedicine, there remains a space for using telemedicine in treating chronic diseases using a hybrid of in-home care and telemedicine. Other players in this space include CarbonHealth and Dispatch. This is why it’s of interest that telemedicine-based Index Health has now raised a...
